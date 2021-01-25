The makers of the upcoming period action film - RRR - have announced the release date of the movie. As per their latest announcement, the movie is slated to be released on October 13, 2021. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the acclaimed filmmaker of Baahubali fame, this movie stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr. in lead roles. Here's more on this.

Details The ride begins, say the makers

A post from the official Twitter handle of the movie read, "This October 13, witness fire and water come together as a force that has never been experienced before. The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! (sic)." The makers also released an intriguing poster of the movie where both the actors can be seen racing against each other.

Twitter Post Here is the official announcement

This October 13, witness Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before ✊🏻



The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!!



THE RIDE BEGINS...#RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR pic.twitter.com/SawlxK34Yi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 25, 2021

Coronavirus Earlier, the movie was set for release on January 8

Rajamouli's much-awaited big-ticket movie was earlier supposed to be released in January 2021, but it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like many other projects, its shooting had also been stalled for months last year. The team then resumed production of the film in October last year in Hyderabad, while taking the necessary safety precautions for COVID-19.

Quote The team had recently started shooting the climax

A few days ago, Rajamouli had shared a glimpse from the movie stating that they had commenced shooting the climax sequence. He tweeted, "The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve...(sic)."

Movie A brief about 'RRR'