Entertainment

Has 'TMKOC' found its new Dayaben in Aishwarya Sakhuja?

Has 'TMKOC' found its new Dayaben in Aishwarya Sakhuja?

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 09, 2022, 04:42 pm 2 min read

Aishwarya Sakhuja may replace Disha Vakani in 'TMKOC.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@ashsakhuja)

After being embroiled in multiple controversies one after the other, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah may finally have some good news on their hands. Fans' wait to see Dayaben in the sitcom may end soon since television actor Aishwarya Sakhuja has reportedly been approached for the iconic role to replace Disha Vakani. Sakhuja was last seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Context Why does this story matter?

TMKOC has been hitting headlines for a while, albeit for cast members' walkouts and other controversies.

Vakani, who is remembered for her signature garba steps, quirky antics, and memorable dialog delivery, went on maternity leave in 2017, leaving behind a pall of uncertainty over her return.

However, recently, producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed that she has indeed bid adieu to the show permanently.

Information Sakhuja reportedly nailed her look test for the show

Per Zoom TV Digital, "Sakhuja was one of the first [actors] to have been shortlisted for the role." Moreover, she reportedly awed the makers during the look test, so it's expected that she can sign the dotted line soon. The source further divulged, "The makers were keen on an [actor] who can effortlessly pull [off] Daya's spontaneity....they felt Aishwarya may be a good fit."

Updates Another actor joined the cast recently

Dayaben is not the only character TMKOC has been working on bringing back. Recently, the makers introduced thespian Kiran Bhatt as the new Nattu Kaka, a Gada Electronics employee. Previously, the role was played to perfection by Ghanshyam Nayak, who unfortunately succumbed to cancer in October 2021. While introducing the actor, producer Modi fondly remembered Nayak and said, "He must be smiling from heaven."

Potential replacements soon? A few other actors may also be replaced

While the producers may have found a new cast member in Sakhuja, their work is far from over. Shailesh Lodha, who had abruptly walked out in May, will probably also need to be replaced since he essayed the titular character. Moreover, Raj Anadkat has also reportedly hung his boots, which means that the search for a new Tapu may kickstart in the coming months.