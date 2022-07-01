Entertainment

'TMKOC': Kiran Bhatt introduced as new Nattu 'Kaka'; watch video

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) producer Asit Kumarr Modi announced that veteran actor Kiran Bhatt has been brought on board the show to play the role of Nattu Kaka. The role was initially played by actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who passed away on October 3 last year due to cancer. The news was announced on the official Twitter space of the sitcom.

Context Why does this story matter?

TMKOC is the longest-running television show in India in terms of the number of episodes.

It was also the most searched TV show (Hindi) on Amazon Fire TV device last year, so TMKOC's popularity is tremendous.

And, it goes without saying that the cast members have fans across the country.

So, when an old character is played by a new actor, it is significant.

Details Makers shared a video introducing Nayak as Nattu 'Kaka'

In the video, Kumarr Modi can be seen entering Gada Electronics, a shop in the show owned by a character Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) where Nattu Kaka works. Later, a few old clips of the show featuring Nayak as Nattu Kaka were shown in the video. Kumarr Modi then recalled memories of Nayak saying that he would be smiling from heaven.

Quote 'No one can replace Nayak, but...the show must go on'

Kumarr Modi introduced Bhatt as the new Nattu Kaka requesting fans to extend their support. He said, "No one can replace Ghanshyam Nayak, but as the saying goes the show must go on." "It's my only request now that you give a lot of love to the new Nattu Kaka." "I am confident he will stand up to all your expectations," the producer said.

Replacement Show might get new actor to play Dayaben, too

Meanwhile, it was revealed by Kumarr Modi in an interview that the character of Dayaben will also make a come-back. However, it was not revealed if Disha Vakani would come back to play the role or if any new actor would be brought on board. Vakani took a break from the show in 2017 when she gave birth to her first child.