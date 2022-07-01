Entertainment

Aryan Khan seeks passport release, moves Special NDPS court

Aryan Khan seeks passport release, moves Special NDPS court

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 01, 2022, 12:38 pm 3 min read

After being issued a clean chit by the NCB, Aryan Khan has now moved court to release his passport.

Son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan—who was recently labeled innocent in the drug controversy case—has now moved a Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court to release his passport. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in October 2021 on the charges of possessing drugs during a raid at a cruise party. Aryan was granted bail after over 25 days.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aryan Khan came under the scanner due to his alleged participation in a drugs-on-cruise party, with NCB initially claiming Aryan was linked to "international drug trafficking."

The investigation was initially headed by Sameer Wankhede, who was removed from the case in November after being mired in an extortion case.

The star kid was finally released after a politically charged, long-drawn battle.

Appeal Next hearing is scheduled for July 13

On Thursday (June 30), Aryan filed the plea to return his passport. He was represented legally by Amit Desai and Rahul Agarwal of the Desai Desai Carrimjee & Mulla firm. Responding to the 24-year-old's request, the court has now ordered NCB to submit its response before the next hearing takes place. Notably, the next hearing is scheduled 12 days from now—on July 13.

Recap Aryan spent over three weeks in jail

After Aryan—along with his friends Munmum Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant—was arrested and imprisoned, his passport was seized by the authorities. As part of his bail conditions, he was debarred from traveling outside Mumbai or flying out of India. Aryan spent over three weeks in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail until he was finally released on October 30 amidst tremendous support from SRK's fans.

Developments NCB's May chargesheet didn't name Aryan

In a charge sheet filed by NCB in May 2022, Aryan was not named an accused. Subsequently, Aryan, along with five others, were issued a clean chit by the investigating agency on grounds of "insufficient evidence" against them. His arrest had shocked Bollywood, with actors like Hrithik Roshan and R Madhavan coming out in his support, though King Khan remained tight-lipped throughout.

Distress 'Did I really deserve it?' Aryan had apparently asked

Speaking to India Today, Sanjay Singh, NCB's deputy director-general who spearheaded the Special Investigation Team revealed Aryan's distress. 'Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail—did I really deserve it?" Aryan reportedly asked. After the positive conclusion, Aryan will be heading to the US to focus on his filmmaking-writing aspirations.