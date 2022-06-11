Entertainment

'Did I really deserve it?' Aryan reportedly asked NCB officials

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 11, 2022, 04:35 pm 2 min read

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan break silence over NCB's drug bust.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan spent around 30 days in custody last year after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Finally, Aryan was cleared due to a lack of sufficient evidence last month. Now, excerpts of his conversation with Sanjay Singh, NCB's deputy director-general who led the Special Investigation Team (SIT), have come up. This is what the 24-year-old said.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aryan Khan was all over the news for being apprehended by the NCB after the central agency's raid at a rave party at Cordelia Cruises's Empress ship on October 2 last year.

The NCB reportedly found many people in possession of drugs who attended the rave party.

Aryan, who had been invited on the Mumbai-Goa cruise, was arrested and imprisoned in this case.

Report 'You have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation'

Singh recalled Aryan's "soul-searching queries" while speaking to India Today. Aryan reportedly said that he was being painted as "an international drug trafficker" even though he wasn't in possession of drugs at the time of his arrest. "Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail—did I really deserve it?"

Statement SRK too opened up about his son's emotional condition

During his investigation, Singh also spoke to Aryan's father. An emotional SRK reportedly raised concerns about his son's well-being. "We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day," recalled Singh. Apparently, the actor told Singh that Aryan was unable to sleep at night for "being vilified."

Projects After receiving clean chit, Aryan to soon leave for US

After the torturous experience, things have started to look up for the star kid who will be focusing on his directorial aspirations. As per ETimes, Aryan will soon leave for the US to work on a special project that he had been wanting to develop. He will also work on some OTT projects as well. Meanwhile, SRK has Dunki, Pathan, and Jawan lined up.