Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer comes out in Aryan Khan's support

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 08, 2021, 07:09 pm

Now Aryan Khan found support in SSR's lawyer Vikas Singh

A Mumbai court rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan and others in the cruise ship drug case today, but Shah Rukh Khan's son continues to get widespread support. The latest addition was Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family in his death case. The Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court maintained there is no case against the 23-year-old.

'If there is no recovery [of drugs], there's no offense'

Speaking to NDTV, the senior lawyer said, "The entire Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act is based on recovery [of narcotic drugs/ psychotropic substance]... if there is no recovery, there is no offence (sic)." Notably, Aryan was reportedly booked for consumption of contraband (charas) but as per his lawyer Satish Maneshinde, no contraband and no evidence of consumption was found on him.

Earlier, NCB alleged Aryan's chats show 'nexus with peddlers, suppliers'

To recall, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had alleged they found Aryan's chats to show "nexus with peddlers and suppliers on regular basis." While representing NCB in court yesterday, Additional Solicitor General of India Anil Singh had appealed for custody of the accused till October 11 arguing that "respondents are required to be confronted." At last, the court had granted the accused judicial custody.

'I've been found with nothing, not an ounce': Aryan

During the bail hearing, Maneshinde read for his client: "I went on an invitation, refused when asked if I have drugs...Data from my mobile has been retrieved and sent for forensics...I've been found with nothing, not an ounce but so much capital is being made out of it." SRK's son, others were arrested after a raid was conducted on Cordelia Cruises's Empress Ship Saturday.

Aryan, others will be lodged in Arthur Road jail

Apart from Singh, Aryan garnered support from many industry insiders and social media users. Especially, Hrithik Roshan's note addressed to the star kid won acclaim across the internet. "Own everything you experience. They're your gifts," his letter had read. Meanwhile, as per the latest update, Aryan and other accused tested negative for COVID-19 and will be lodged at Arthur Road jail till October 20.

Aryan and others were taken to Arthur Jail today