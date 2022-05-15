Entertainment

Britney Spears announces loss of 'miracle baby' after miscarriage

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 15, 2022, 02:09 pm 2 min read

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were looking forward to being parents

Britney Spears has announced the loss of her unborn "miracle baby" early in the pregnancy. The singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a joint post with her fiance Sam Asghari, breaking the devastating news. The couple had previously announced their pregnancy in April and the duo was thrilled to start their journey as parents. Read on for more details.

Announcement Should have waited longer before announcing pregnancy: Spears

On Instagram, Spears posted "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent." She added they should have waited before announcing the pregnancy till they "were further along." However, the couple is hopeful and said they "will continue trying to expand our beautiful family."

Information Singer always wanted to have baby with her fiance

In April, Spears announced her pregnancy five months after her 14-year-long conservatorship overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, had dissolved. During the conservatorship, the singer was not allowed to have a baby as she was kept on contraceptive IUD, against her desire to have children. The singer earlier expressed that she wanted to have a baby with her partner Asghari since a long time.

Details Spears suffered from perinatal depression

When announcing her pregnancy last month, the singer said that she will be maintaining a low profile and avoiding the paparazzi during her pregnancy. She was also vocal about the fact that she previously suffered from perinatal depression, which was "absolutely horrible." In their latest Instagram post announcing Spears's miscarriage, meanwhile, the couple has asked for privacy during this difficult phase of their life.

Statement Asghari was looking forward to being a father

Last month, Asghari said, "Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don't take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do." Notably, the couple met on the sets of Spears's music video Slumber Party (2016) and got engaged in September 2021. Spears has two children—Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15)—from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.