'Don't Worry Darling' trailer: Harry Styles, Florence Pugh lead mystery-thriller

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 03, 2022, 03:06 pm 2 min read

'Don't Worry Darling' trailer is here

Actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling is finally set to release. Ahead of its theatrical premiere in September, the trailer for the psychological thriller was shared recently. Set in the 1950s, we have a housewife, played by Florence Pugh, realizing her life in a utopian, idyllic town in a Californian desert is not as it seems. Here's a breakdown of the trailer.

The project has been one of the classic examples of pandemic products that saw multiple delays and changes during its production stage.

Originally, Wilde had signed Shia LaBeouf as the onscreen husband of Pugh.

However, the Transformers actor reportedly got fired for "poor behavior" on set and was replaced.

When the shooting began in late 2020, someone tested positive for COVID-19, halting the production.

The nearly three-minute-long clip begins with the seemingly perfect life of Jack (Harry Styles) and Alice (Pugh) as they live in a sunny and bright town. Their circle is divided into the housewives and their husbands, all of whom are working on a housing project called the "Victory Project." And, the one leading the project is Chris Pine's mysterious character, Frank.

All the housewives are asked to maintain the secrecy that the Victory Project requires. Things turn a sinister color when Alice discovers they have been living a lie. However, her resistance is met harshly by both Jack and Frank. "Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in paradise?" reads the official synopsis from Warner Bros.

Apart from those mentioned, the star cast includes Jemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Timothy Simmons, Kiki Layne, and Douglas Smith. Interestingly, director Wilde also has an acting part. In what would be her second directorial, Wilde collaborated with writer Katie Silberman, who was associated with her debut directorial, Booksmart. The trailer, first released at the 2022 CinemaCon convention, is now available for all to watch.