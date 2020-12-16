-
16 Dec 2020
'Wonder Woman 1984' tickets now available in India: Details here
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
-
It's time for Diana Prince to reign over India!
Pre-book your tickets to watch how she triumphs over all evils in Wonder Woman 1984.
According to the official Twitter handle of Warner Bros. India, advance bookings are now open and a paid preview will take place on December 23.
This highly anticipated superhero flick is coming to Indian theaters on December 24.
-
In this articleIt's time for a hero. Gal Gadot returns, tweets WB Diana fights off ferocious and manipulative villains like Cheetah, Maxwell Will be screened across PVR Cinemas, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival Cinemas With 'Wonder Woman 1984', WB's 2021 simultaneous release plan starts Directors slam WB's decision, Nolan calls HBO-Max 'worst streaming service'
-
Twitter Post
It's time for a hero. Gal Gadot returns, tweets WB
-
It’s time for a hero. Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in #WonderWoman1984. In Cinemas on December 24. Paid Previews on December 23. Also in IMAX.— Warner Bros. India (@warnerbrosindia) December 15, 2020
Book your tickets now.
Book My Show: https://t.co/rj1JXMJyDm
Paytm: https://t.co/I2Gjs6bkKw#WonderWoman #WW84 #GalGadot pic.twitter.com/6feyZyxIO3
-
Hype
Diana fights off ferocious and manipulative villains like Cheetah, Maxwell
-
The film brings Gal Gadot back to her Amazonian guts, glory, and glamor as she is pitted against the ferocious Cheetah aka archaeologist Barbara Ann Minverva, played by Kristen Wiig and Maxwell Lord portrayed by Pedro Pascal.
Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in parts of Europe, North Africa, and Southeast Asia on December 16, and will hit Indian theaters after a 7-day gap.
-
Details
Will be screened across PVR Cinemas, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival Cinemas
-
The film will be screened across PVR Cinemas, INOX, Cinepolis, and Carnival Cinemas in several formats such as IMAX 2D, regular 2D, multiple 4D, and large screen 2D.
Tickets can be bought from BookMyShow and Paytm, apart from official websites of the theater brands.
The fever is real as BookMyShow's page on the film shows nearly 39.9K people have expressed interest in this flick.
-
Details
With 'Wonder Woman 1984', WB's 2021 simultaneous release plan starts
-
This film marks the beginning of Warner Bros.' revolutionary decision of streaming its upcoming 2021 titles on HBO Max for a month from the same day of their theatrical release.
This ploy, WB believes, will give opportunity to audience to watch their favorite movies from wherever they want to.
HBO Max, however, isn't available in India, and so the film would release in theaters.
-
Fierce criticism
Directors slam WB's decision, Nolan calls HBO-Max 'worst streaming service'
-
This decision met with fierce criticism from directors such as Denis Villeneuve, Jon M Chu, and Christopher Nolan of late who has been campaigning that their big-budget films have always been deserving of a big-screen experience.
Nolan said the movie stars and filmmakers were not consulted as they "woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service," slamming HBO Max.