It's time for Diana Prince to reign over India! Pre-book your tickets to watch how she triumphs over all evils in Wonder Woman 1984. According to the official Twitter handle of Warner Bros. India, advance bookings are now open and a paid preview will take place on December 23. This highly anticipated superhero flick is coming to Indian theaters on December 24.

It's time for a hero. Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in #WonderWoman1984. In Cinemas on December 24. Paid Previews on December 23. Also in IMAX.



Hype Diana fights off ferocious and manipulative villains like Cheetah, Maxwell

The film brings Gal Gadot back to her Amazonian guts, glory, and glamor as she is pitted against the ferocious Cheetah aka archaeologist Barbara Ann Minverva, played by Kristen Wiig and Maxwell Lord portrayed by Pedro Pascal. Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in parts of Europe, North Africa, and Southeast Asia on December 16, and will hit Indian theaters after a 7-day gap.

Details Will be screened across PVR Cinemas, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival Cinemas

The film will be screened across PVR Cinemas, INOX, Cinepolis, and Carnival Cinemas in several formats such as IMAX 2D, regular 2D, multiple 4D, and large screen 2D. Tickets can be bought from BookMyShow and Paytm, apart from official websites of the theater brands. The fever is real as BookMyShow's page on the film shows nearly 39.9K people have expressed interest in this flick.

Details With 'Wonder Woman 1984', WB's 2021 simultaneous release plan starts

This film marks the beginning of Warner Bros.' revolutionary decision of streaming its upcoming 2021 titles on HBO Max for a month from the same day of their theatrical release. This ploy, WB believes, will give opportunity to audience to watch their favorite movies from wherever they want to. HBO Max, however, isn't available in India, and so the film would release in theaters.

