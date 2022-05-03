Entertainment

Amit Sadh's rendition of Batman is now out on Spotify

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 03, 2022, 02:37 pm 2 min read

'Batman: Ek Chakravyuh' releases on May 3

For the first time ever, DC Comics's iconic superhero Batman will be heard in Hindi. Bollywood actor Amit Sadh is voicing the character in a Spotify podcast that has already hit the platform. Titled Batman: Ek Chakravyuh, it is a part of the Warner Bros and DC's Batman Unburied audio series. Besides Hindi, there will be eight other international adaptations, including an English script.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Batman podcast comes almost a week after another DC Comics-backed venture The Sandman got a Hindi version.

Created by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman (Hindi) is currently streaming on Audible, a subsidiary of Amazon.

In The Batman Hindi podcast, the other characters have been voiced by Sharib Hashmi, Anangsha Biswas, Aseem Hattangady, Ashwin Mushran, Danish Hussain, Pooja Gor, Rajat Kapoor, Sarika, and Vrajesh Hirjee.

Quote What did Sadh say?

"It has been absolutely thrilling to take on the mantle for a superhero such as Batman, that too in audio," Sadh said. "You can expect nothing short of an epic, cinematic audio thriller, the likes of which India has never heard before. Voicing Batman was an experience in itself and I am glad we get to show our audience reimagined caped crusader."

Details Who is voicing Barbara Gordon?

Shweta Tripathi Sharma (Mirzapur, Masaan) is voicing the character of Batgirl/Barbara Gordon. Expressing her excitement, she said, "I'm a fan of David Goyer's Batman films and his tight plot brings out the different shades of Batman's story so well." Notably, Goyer is the screenplay writer of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy (2005-2012), Man of Steel (2013) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016).

Information Other cast members who are a part of the project

"Batman: Ek Chakravyuh has been specially created for our local listeners and establishes new frontiers in audio storytelling for India. It brings an all-time favorite superhero to millions of listeners," said Spotify India's Head of Podcasts Dhruvank Vaidya. Though not confirmed but reportedly Hashmi (The Family Man series) will be voicing supervillain The Riddler. So what are you waiting for? Head to Spotify now!