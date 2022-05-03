Entertainment

Met Gala 2022: Everything about Natasha Poonawalla's golden look

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 03, 2022, 01:08 pm 3 min read

Natasha Poonawalla channeled golden diva in her look at Met Gala 2022

Every year, the prestigious Met Gala is hosted to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. However, it has emerged to be the biggest ode to fashion. In 2022, the event returned to its usual grandeur. And, Indian socialite-businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla paid a generous ode to this year's dress code, "gilded glamor," with her appearance. Let's break down her look.

Look Sabyasachi couture sari with Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier

Going louder and bolder than her last appearances, Poonawalla wore a Sabyasachi couture sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread. It was embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins, and appliquéd printed velvet. Paired with a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier and custom pieces of jewelry by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Poonawalla was styled by popular fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Ensemble Famous draper Dolly Jain to Anna-Karin Karlsson's eyewear

There is more. Exclusive eyewear couture brand Anna-Karin Karlsson provided Poonawalla's eyewear along with the ring by Bhavya Ramesh Jewelry, and shoes by Christian Louboutin. The philanthropist had her hair and make-up done by Angelo Seminara and Kabuki, respectively. The draping on the sari was perfected by Dolly Jain, with Sylvie Macmillan working on the dramatic, bejeweled nails.

Vision This is how Poonawalla-Sabyasachi interpreted 'gilded glamor'

Taking to social media, Sabyasachi (the brand, not the designer) explained the vision behind this look. "For the 2022 Met Gala, themed In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Natasha Poonawalla's vision was to interpret the dress code 'gilded glamour' with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity," it said. Sabyasachi contributed to Poonawalla's vision by "celebrating Indian craftsmanship" with the outfit.

Quote 'Fashion to me is wearable art'

Appearing on the cover of Vogue India's Met Gala digital special, Poonawalla said, "Fashion to me is wearable art. Art in this sense is communication—it allows people from different cultures and times to communicate with each other via images, sounds, and stories."

Tradition Shroff Adajania went for 'ornate yet whimsical'

The sari was on the mood board of the 40-year-old Met Gala regular from day one. This was accentuated by Sabyasachi's expertise in upholding tradition. Shroff Adajania added, "I wanted something ornate yet whimsical, with a focus on the waist as a curtsy to the corsetry and bustles of the time, and a frothy swathe of tulle with delicate embroideries in an Indian drape."

Do you know? Poonawalla and her experimentation with corsets isn't new

Before this also, Poonawalla has rocked the corset at Met Gala. In 2018, the businesswoman had opted for a white Dolce and Gabbana off-shoulder gown that came with a colorful graffiti skirt. She presented a "runaway bride" look with ruffled, wavy hair and red lipstick.