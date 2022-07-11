Entertainment

What's next for Chris Hemsworth's Thor in MCU? Post-credits explained

What's next for Chris Hemsworth's Thor in MCU? Post-credits explained

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 11, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

What's next for Thor in the future of the MCU? (Photo credit: IMDb)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) 29th film brought its fair share of revelations. Thor: Love and Thunder took us on the Asgardian God's fourth solo adventure and also introduced us to the new Mighty Thor, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). That's not all! Some of the film's biggest revelations came up during the post-credits scenes of the film and we've decoded them below. *Spoilers ahead*

Context Why does this story matter?

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder catches up with Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) who was enjoying a rather peaceful retirement after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

To note, Thor had decided to join the Guardians of the Galaxy in Endgame.

In this film, he reunited with Foster (Portman), an old flame who is also the new Mjolnir-wielding Thor.

Explainer What did the mid-credits scene reveal?

During the mid-credits scene, we find out that Zeus (Russell Crowe), the king of Gods is still alive even though Thor sent the Greek god's own lightning bolt piercing through his chest. Angered by this, Zeus is determined to take his revenge and make sure that "Thor Odinson falls." That's when his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) is revealed who might fulfill his father's revenge.

Observation Will Thor go up against Hercules?

Love and Thunder was assumed to be Hemsworth's last stint but with Hercules being introduced, things are far from over. As per the comics, Hercules and Thor become allies eventually, but we're not sure if the films will follow the same course. The franchise has many open ends that it can carry forward but the battle is the only constant in all probable equations.

Theory What would be Foster's future in Valhalla?

The post-credits scene showed Foster entering Valhalla (Asgardian heaven) after her death. We also see Heimdall (Idris Elba), the guardian of Bifrost Bridge in Asgard, who welcomes her to the land after death. Given that the multiverse opened in Loki's season finale, there is a chance that Foster and Thor may reunite since it might be possible to travel to and from Valhalla.