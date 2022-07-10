Entertainment

This 'Stranger Things' actor led to Doja Cat-Noah Schnapp's 'feud'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 10, 2022, 06:00 pm 2 min read

Here's why Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp got into an online feud.

Netizens were left picking sides between rapper Doja Cat and Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp after an online "feud." Here's one sentence we never thought we would say! However, the two set TikTok abuzz with their little fight that started off from a simple DM (direct message). The "feud" led to many memes but the main subject of the fight remains unaware and unbothered.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 26-year-old Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini (Cat) is an American rapper and singer who was born and raised in Los Angeles.

She is widely famous for songs Kiss Me More and Woman, among many others.

On the other hand, 17-year-old Schnapp is famous for his role as Will Byers on the cult-favorite show Stranger Things on Netflix.

So how did the fight start off?

Inception Beef between celebs started with conversation on TikTok

It all started with a DM sent by Cat to the Stranger Things actor. The rapper messaged Schnapp personally and wrote, "Noah can you tell Joseph (Quinn) to hmu [hit me up]?" and "Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?" Schnapp laughed it off, replying, "LMAOO slide into his dms (sic)." He also shared screenshots of their conversation with his 26M followers on TikTok.

Do you know? Who is Quinn?

For the unversed, Quinn is another actor who recently shot to fame after his appearance in Stranger Things Season 4. He essayed the role of Eddie Munson, a beloved character from the recent season who is now a fan-favorite character.

Comment Schnapp revealing her direct message 'felt like weird power play'

Apparently, the rapper couldn't find Quinn's account. When the screenshots went viral, she expressed her anger via an Instagram Live session and said, "I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn't feel comfortable with him sharing." "That's like borderline snake sh*t," she said, adding that it was "a weird power play."

Reactions Here's how netizens reacted to the online feud

While some netizens called out Schnapp for sharing screenshots of a private conversation, many also trolled the rapper for approaching a 17-year-old for help to contact Quinn. Users wrote things like, "Leave Noah alone," and "It ain't that deep with Noah Schnapp Doja, it was a joke." Following the blow-up, Schnapp deleted his post. Schnapp and Quinn haven't commented on the issue yet.