From 'Ardh' to 'Don': Your weekend OTT watchlist is here

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 10, 2022, 12:38 pm 2 min read

If last week's OTT releases seemed to lack the mystery-thriller element, then this weekend's line-up will definitely pique your interest! Many famous Hindi and South Indian thriller drama films have made their way to the leading OTT platforms this week. In this story, we list down five popular mystery and drama films on OTT that definitely deserve a spot on your weekend watchlist.

#1 'Don'

After a successful box office run, Cibi Chakaravarthi's directorial starring actors Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan dropped on Netflix on Friday. In the film, Sivakarthikeyan plays a college student set in a storyline that is a mix of comedy, conflict, and emotions. Reportedly, Don is the actor's second film to cross Rs. 100cr. It is available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

#2 'Ardh'

Ardh starring Rajpal Yadav and television actor Rubina Dilaik (Jeannie Aur Juju) landed on ZEE5 on Friday. The film narrates Shiva's (Yadav) journey, a struggling actor who moves to the "city of dreams" in hopes of getting his big break. When things don't look up, he pretends to be a transgender person Parvati, and begs for money to support his family.

#3 'CBI 5: The Brain'

Directed by K Madhu, CBI 5: The Brain starring Malayalam megastar Mammootty was released in theaters on May 1. Now, the film is making its way to Netflix and will be available to stream from this Sunday (June 12). The fifth installment of the mystery thriller franchise once again shows Mammootty as CBI officer Sethurama Iyer who will solve another compelling case.

#4 'Innale Vare'

Director Jis Joy, who is known for his warm drama films, explored a new genre with Innale Vare. His Malayalam thriller narrates the stories of three professional workers who cross paths thanks to destiny but in a rather dark tone. The film stars actors Antony Varghese, Nimisha Sajayan, and Asif Ali in the lead. Innale Vare debuted on Sony LIV on Thursday.

#5 'Kinnerasani'

Ramana Teja's directorial Kinnerasani features actors Ravindra Vijay, Kalyaan Dhev, Mahathi Bhikshu, Ann Sheetal, and Kashish Khan in prominent roles. The film revolves around Sheetal who is in search of her father. The story also takes her on a romantic twist in the middle of her quest. Teja's Telugu film Kinnerasani made its OTT debut on ZEE5 on Friday.