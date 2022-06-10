Entertainment

Salman Khan's death threat case: Involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi confirmed

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 10, 2022, 12:30 pm 2 min read

On Sunday, a death threat letter was issued to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

The Mumbai Police have identified that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is involved in sending the threat letter to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father screenwriter Salim Khan. After interrogating Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble aka Saurabh Mahakal—a member of Bishnoi's gang—it has been revealed that Bishnoi's close aide Vikram Barad was the one who took the letter to Salim. Here is more about the case.

Context Why does this story matter?

The letter was issued on Sunday, days after the assassination of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The letter was discovered by Salim's security personnel when the writer went for a walk at Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand promenade.

It carried the message "Tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala)."

Bishnoi had issued a death threat to Salman in 2018, too.

Information Police have identified the accused involved in delivering the letter

Police said on Thursday, "Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the letter to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan." "Three people from his gang had come from Jalore, Rajasthan to Mumbai to drop the letter and had met accused Saurabh Mahakal," the police added. It has been revealed that the people involved in delivering the letter have also been identified.

Development Teams dispatched to nab those who delivered the letter

About the accused who delivered the letter, police said, "There are clues related to them. They will be arrested soon." "Right after their identification, six teams have been dispatched to different parts of India to nab them," said the investigators. Mahakal was interrogated to identify those who delivered the threat letter to Khan and his father, after which police confirmed their identities.

History Bishnoi is the mastermind behind Moose Wala's killing

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said the mastermind behind the killing of Moose Wala was Bishnoi on Wednesday. Kamle, who was an aide of Mosse Wala's main shooter, has been arrested for his association. Moose Wala was assassinated in Punjab on May 29. Bishnoi's gang wrote on Facebook that he was assassinated to avenge the death of Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal leader.