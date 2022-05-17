Entertainment

'Nikamma' trailer: Abhimanyu Dassani charms, Shilpa Shetty dons superhero avatar

Written by Isha Sharma May 17, 2022, 05:13 pm 2 min read

The trailer of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani, and Shirley Setia's Nikamma is finally here! The 2:54-minute-long trailer looks like a complete entertainer and promises a cocktail of comedy, drama, romance, and action. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, it is produced collaboratively by Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India. The movie is headed toward a June 17 theatrical release. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Nikamma's shooting had wrapped up in November 2020 but the film underwent numerous delays due to COVID-19.

It is the remake of Nani's 2017 Telugu action-comedy, Middle Class Abbayi (popularly known as MCA).

The film is singer Setia's first Bollywood project.

It will also mark Shetty Kundra's theatrical comeback after a 14-year sabbatical (her 2021 film, Hungama 2 was a digital release).

Analysis What did the trailer show?

Dassani, who dominates each frame, is introduced as a slacker named Adi who enjoys his days goofing around. He looks pitch-perfect in the dance, comedy, and action sequences. Setia appears briefly as his love interest, and is labeled as a "love addict." We also see Shetty Kundra in a glamorous superhero avatar! The 2002 song Nikkama Kiya Is Dil Ne enhances the trailer's charm.

Details Stellar crew is backing project

Apart from the lead cast, Samir Soni and Mukesh Agrohari will also be seen in Nikamma. The story has been penned by Sanamjit Singh Talwar (Gulfam, Dishkiyaoon). The film's cinematography has been helmed by Hari K Vedantam, who has stellar credits to his name, including Fanaa, Black, and Paheli. Sunil Rodrigues (Drishyam, Extraction) and Anl Arasu (Sultan, Kick) have choreographed the stunts.

Revealed! We finally know reason behind Shetty Kundra's social media 'detox'

Last week, Shetty Kundra had taken her fans by surprise when she announced she was quitting social media, at least for a while. Posting an all-black image on Twitter and Instagram, the Dhadkan actor had promised to return "in a new avatar." On Monday, however, she posted a motion poster of her Nikamma character, decked in a superhero avatar, putting to rest all speculations.