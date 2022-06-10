Entertainment

Tejasswi Prakash birthday special: 5 roles that she absolutely nailed

Actor Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar has been making strides in the industry! After winning Season 15 of Bigg Boss and participating in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Prakash made her big-screen debut with the Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re. She is also rumored to co-star in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2. On her 29th birthday, we look at her five best television roles.

#1 'Karn Sangini'

Aayush Agrawal's Karn Sangini on Disney+ Hotstar is one of Prakash's most recent and most famous works. Prakash plays the role of the brave princess Uruvi who falls in love with Karn (Aashim Gulati), a man with a kind heart and an intimidating personality. Princess Uruvi chooses to leave behind her privileged life and becomes the outcast's queen, following her immense love for Karn.

#2 'Naagin Season 6'

Prakash is known for her role as Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin aka Pratha, in Ekta Kapoor's serial Naagin. Prakash reportedly bagged the role before Bigg Boss was concluded. "They locked everyone in the (Bigg Boss) house and asked me to go to a different stage for another performance, which I thought was my solo act. But, we shot Naagin's promo there," she told ToI.

#3 'Swaragini — Jodein Rishton Ke Sur'

Prakash appeared in the popular series Swaragini — Jodein Rishton Ke Sur which premiered on Colors TV on March 2, 2015. The series revolved around the bittersweet relationship shared by two half-sisters Swara Gadodia Maheshwari (Helly Shah) and Ragini (Prakash) who are caught in a web of revenge, lies, and love. After completing 469 episodes, the series concluded on December 14, 2016.

#4 'Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya'

The series Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya directed by Amandeep Singh and Prince Dhiman starred Prakash as the female lead, Diya. This series tried to challenge the conventional mentality that men need to be the protectors of women. Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan, Diya spent most of her life fulfilling her promise to serve as the protector of Prince Ratan Maan Singh (Rohit Suchanti).

#5 'Sanskar: Dharohar Apnon Ki'

Prakash also appeared as Dhara Jai Kishan Vaishnav in Season 2 of the Hindi series Sanskar: Dharohar Apnon Ki. It also featured other television actors like Jay Soni, Shamin Mannan, and Shresth Kumar. Season 2 of the series narrated the story of the Vaishnav family set ahead by a year where the family led a happy life, occasionally interrupted by new challenges.