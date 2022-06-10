Entertainment

#LoveIsLove: Rebel Wilson comes out, confirms relationship with Ramona Agruma

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 10, 2022, 10:39 am 2 min read

Actor Rebel Wilson introduced the world to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson recently come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. On Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram to introduce her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, founder of Lemon Ve Limon, a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand. Wilson's revelation came just in time, adding to the celebratory feeling of love this Pride Month. Here's what Wilson shared about her relationship.

Context Why does this story matter?

Wilson had been dropping hints about her new love.

In May, the Senior Year star appeared on a podcast U Up? hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid where she had revealed that she was "happily in a relationship" and that she "met them at a friend's setup."

The duo had also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party together in March.

Post 'I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince. But...'

The Pitch Perfect actor shared a smiling photo of herself along with her "Disney princess" Agruma. She captioned it, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince ... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess (sic)." Interestingly, before her official announcement, Wilson had posted many pictures of herself with Agruma on her Instagram handle.

Statement 'Feels different to be in a really healthy relationship'

In May, Wilson opened up to People Magazine about relationships. "I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," she expressed. "It feels different to be in a really healthy relationship," she added.

Timeline The duo had been set up by Wilson's friend

Reportedly, the power couple was first photographed together in January. The actor who called herself a "late bloomer" in love had been set up with Agruma by a friend. "He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off—and then we did!" The actor added that their set-up felt "old-school" and "very romantic."