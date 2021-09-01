Lucknow: Man arrested for luring girls into sending obscene videos

The accused identified as Abdul Samad, an air-conditioner mechanic, was arrested using technical surveillance from Lucknow

A 23-year-old man was arrested from Lucknow for allegedly posing as a woman on Instagram, using a fake profile, and luring minor girls into sending their obscene pictures and videos to him, the police said on Tuesday. The accused identified as Abdul Samad, an air-conditioner mechanic, was arrested using technical surveillance from Lucknow, they said.

Arrest

Accused used to watch obscene photographs, videos of teenage girls

The accused used to initiate conversations with teenage children and watch their obscene photographs and videos. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "Our team from Fatehpur Beri Police Station apprehended Abdul Samad from his house in Lucknow and recovered his smart mobile phone containing the details of many girls and their obscene videos and photos."

Complaint

Matter came to light after a complaint from a victim

"The matter came to light after a complaint was received on August 27 from a 15-year-old victim, who was also targeted by the accused in the same manner," the police said. "During the course of the investigation, notices were sent to Whatsapp and Instagram to get the details of mobile numbers and Instagram IDs used by the accused," said the senior police officer.

Accused

Accused had a keen interest in internet-based social sites

"Based on those details, the team managed to trace the accused from Lucknow, and during interrogation, the accused disclosed that he represented himself as a woman to start conversations with teenage girls," he said. "He had a keen interest in internet-based social sites, and he used to learn about it from Youtube," Thakur further said.

Blackmail

He used to blackmail the girls and circulated their videos

"He had also learned about some other applications like Text Now, wherein he used to send messages and made video calls to girls through international numbers. He has also represented himself as an NRI from Canada," Thakur said. "When the girls used to send him their obscene videos and photos, he blackmailed them and also circulated those," the officer said.

Information

The accused has multiple Instagram IDs: Police

"He has multiple Instagram IDs. He also used to keep on making new Instagram IDs, so that his IDs could not be traced by the police," the officer further added.