'Escaype Live' trailer: Welcome to social media's dark side

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 26, 2022, 10:00 pm 2 min read

'Escaype Live' tests how far people can go to succeed

The trailer for Escaype Live is here! The series, to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, will narrate stories of six people while shedding light on the dark side of social media and the effects it has on the present generation. The story has been penned by Jaya Mishra along with creator and director Siddharth Kumar Tewary. It's slated to make its premiere on May 20.

The six main characters will have to fight and win both popularity and money through Escaype Live, a social media app, but not without dangerous consequences.

"At its core Escaype Live gives us an insight into the minds of people living in the world of social media. Are we ready? Or are we already in it?" Tewary asked.

The trailer introduces us to the six content creators who come from different fields and belong to dissimilar age groups. Their goal remains the same: to win the game and take home Rs. 3 crore. While their goal requires them to compete with each other to produce viral content, things take an ugly turn when the greed for money defeats their logic and reasoning.

6 lives. 3 crores. 1 contest. Endless consequences. How far will you go for your dreams? #HotstarSpecials #EscaypeLive All episodes streaming from May 20th. pic.twitter.com/ocElMOIMd4 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) April 26, 2022

"In this emerging digital era, the series is poignant as it recognizes the beauty and the darker side of social media," actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who plays the host of the game in the show, said in a statement. Jaaferi added that the reality show in the web series is "layered with intricately crafted characters, who have dual personas in reality and as content creators."

The series, produced by Tewary, features actors like Siddharth, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel, and child actor Aadyaa Sharma among others. The series consisting of nine episodes has been produced under Tewary's banner One Life Studios. Separately, Siddharth was last seen in Telugu film Maha Samudram (2021).