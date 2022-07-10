Entertainment

Karan Johar reveals his kids don't really know his profession

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 10, 2022, 05:06 pm 2 min read

KJo will show his kids his first movie when they are older. (Photo credit: Instagram/@karanjohar)

Karan Johar hosts one of the most famous Indian chat shows called Koffee with Karan. While the entire Bollywood industry and fans might be aware of the show, that doesn't seem to be the case with KJo's children Yash and Roohi. Well, they aren't even too sure about what their father's profession is. Here's what KJo revealed in a recent interview.

Context Why does this story matter?

The filmmaker recently returned with Season 7 of the popular Bollywood chat show Koffee with Karan.

The series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last week.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed that his children don't know much about his profession exactly. All they know is that their father is a public figure.

However, here's how he intends to explain his "job" to them.

Interview 'I'm planning to show them 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Speaking to a news channel, Johar said that his children don't know about his profession and he plans to show them his directorial debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which was released back in 1998. He plans to show his children the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan-led film when they grow older to explain his line of work to them.

Quote His kids aren't sure what 'Koffee with Karan' is either

Johar told Pinkvilla, "They know of the existence [of Koffee with Karan] because they've seen the images. They've seen some here and there when it comes on TV, and they're sitting in the room and they watch it." "They are not quite sure what it is, but they know there is something attached to me called Koffee with Karan," he added further.

Details Johar's children might not have patience to watch 'KwK'

Johar said that when his children see his posters, they say, "Dada we saw your big face on the road," so he thinks that they know he's "a little different than the other parents perhaps." He also joked that his children might not have the patience to watch KwK but he will show them his first film when they are older.