'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' to 'Sooryavanshi': Upcoming projects of Karan Johar

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Oct 27, 2021, 11:46 am

Karan Johar several films lined up for release. Check out the list

Karan Johar is a busy man, as always! His last outing, Shershaah, was a roaring success and now he is gearing up for several projects such as Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The Sanya Malhotra-Abhimanyu Dassani starrer will hit Netflix next Friday, November 5. Sooryavanshi, a cop drama being backed by him, hits theaters on the same day. Apart from these two, what are his upcoming offerings?

Number 1

'Sooryavanshi': Dharma Productions-Rohit Shetty's collaboration hits theaters soon

Sooryavanshi, the fourth police drama being churned out of Rohit Shetty's stable, has Akshay Kumar leading from the front. Katrina Kaif is the female face of this film. Shetty's Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (Ranveer Singh) will also have cameos here. In fact, the three heroes sizzled in the recently released song, Aila Re Aillaa, a recreation of Aila Re Aila from Khatta Meetha.

Number 2

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Johar's directorial comeback

In July, we learned that Johar is returning to the director's chair after a good five years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. For this, he has roped in his favorites, Alia Bhatt and Singh. The film co-stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, who would play grandparents to the leads. The "not your regular love story" is slated to release next year.

Number 3

'Liger': Bollywood debut of South superstar Vijay Deverakonda

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda is leading Dharma Productions's upcoming sports drama, Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Ananya Panday as the female protagonist. In his Bollywood debut, the Arjun Reddy star will portray a kickboxer, for which he underwent training in Thailand. This justifies Mike Tyson's appearance too. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Number 4

'Takht': Johar's 'piece of my heart' is up next

Takht hasn't been shelved, and this was clarified by the man himself. In an interview with Film Companion, Johar called it a "piece of my heart." "I am going to make that right after Rocky Aur Rani. That film is a piece of my heart, it will not get away," he shared. Takht will star Vicky Kaushal, Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

Information

'Takht' has striking similarity with Disney+ Hotstar's 'The Empire'

The film will be based on a "controversial Mughal chapter" and will revolve around emperor Aurangzeb (played by Singh) and Dara Shikoh (Kaushal). The film's concept sounds similar to Disney+ Hotstar series The Empire, which did face a lot of problems before and upon release.