Kareena, Taimur visit Saif Ali Khan's Winchester boarding school
Ever since she joined Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan has become one of the most active users of the platform. From posting images of her film sets to sharing photos with her family, she bares it all. Currently holidaying in the UK, the actor shared a photo from her husband Saif Ali Khan's boarding school in Winchester. What's special? Their son Taimur accompanied them too!
- Khan and Kapoor Khan fell in love during the shooting of Tashan.
- Though the film wasn't successful, it proved to be life-altering for the much-in-love couple.
- Popularly known by the portmanteau Saifeena, they got married in October 2012, amidst close friends and family members.
- Their son Taimur Ali Khan was born in 2016 and is as much of social media's favorite as his parents!
Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Saturday (July 9) to post the poignant picture. She captioned the post: "Father...Godfather...Son...Winchester 2022..." Notably, the photo also showed another man, which the Heroine actor referred to as the "godfather." The picture, which has raked in over 86K likes, is flooded with heartfelt reactions, including that of Khan's sister Saba Pataudi who termed it a "beautiful moment."
Taimur's "godfather" is reportedly Khan's old friend from Winchester, Andreas Campomar, who has been spotted with the celebrity couple earlier as well. The Kurbaan actor has also shared numerous other photos from her vacation, including the gala time spent with her girl gang. Recently, she was also a part of the birthday lunch organized on the occasion of her aunt Neetu Singh's 64th birthday.
Kareena having a blast with sister Karisma and friends in London! pic.twitter.com/RJqs2Q9cqT— Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) July 7, 2022
Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium. Now, she is gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan which is heading toward a theatrical release on August 11. In addition to that, she recently finished shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's next, which is an adaptation of Higashino Keigo's novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The Netflix film will mark her OTT debut.