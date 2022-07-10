Entertainment

Kareena, Taimur visit Saif Ali Khan's Winchester boarding school

Kareena, Taimur visit Saif Ali Khan's Winchester boarding school

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 10, 2022, 04:03 pm 2 min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo from her trip to Saif Ali Khan's boarding school. (Photo credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Ever since she joined Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan has become one of the most active users of the platform. From posting images of her film sets to sharing photos with her family, she bares it all. Currently holidaying in the UK, the actor shared a photo from her husband Saif Ali Khan's boarding school in Winchester. What's special? Their son Taimur accompanied them too!

Context Why does this story matter?

Khan and Kapoor Khan fell in love during the shooting of Tashan.

Though the film wasn't successful, it proved to be life-altering for the much-in-love couple.

Popularly known by the portmanteau Saifeena, they got married in October 2012, amidst close friends and family members.

Their son Taimur Ali Khan was born in 2016 and is as much of social media's favorite as his parents!

Photo Kapoor Khan's post has been 'liked' over 86K times already!

Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Saturday (July 9) to post the poignant picture. She captioned the post: "Father...Godfather...Son...Winchester 2022..." Notably, the photo also showed another man, which the Heroine actor referred to as the "godfather." The picture, which has raked in over 86K likes, is flooded with heartfelt reactions, including that of Khan's sister Saba Pataudi who termed it a "beautiful moment."

Vacation Taimur's godfather is reportedly his father's old friend

Taimur's "godfather" is reportedly Khan's old friend from Winchester, Andreas Campomar, who has been spotted with the celebrity couple earlier as well. The Kurbaan actor has also shared numerous other photos from her vacation, including the gala time spent with her girl gang. Recently, she was also a part of the birthday lunch organized on the occasion of her aunt Neetu Singh's 64th birthday.

Twitter Post Here are more pictures from Kapoor Khan's vacation

Kareena having a blast with sister Karisma and friends in London! pic.twitter.com/RJqs2Q9cqT — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) July 7, 2022

Upcoming films A look at the 'Jab We Met' actor's upcoming projects

Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium. Now, she is gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan which is heading toward a theatrical release on August 11. In addition to that, she recently finished shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's next, which is an adaptation of Higashino Keigo's novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The Netflix film will mark her OTT debut.