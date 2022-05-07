Entertainment

Mike Hagerty, known for 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' and 'Seinfeld', dies at 67

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 07, 2022, 01:46 pm 2 min read

Beloved character actor Mike Hagerty has passed away at 67

Renowned character actor Mike Hagerty has passed away. His co-star Bridget Everett confirmed the tragic news via Instagram on Friday. The cause of death has not been revealed yet. Hagerty most recently appeared in HBO's Somebody Somewhere in which he played the role of Everett's father. He is best remembered as Mr. Treeger from the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. May he rest in peace.

Tribute 'Somebody Somewhere' co-star Everett shared heartfelt tribute

"With great sadness, the family of Michael G Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," read Everett's Instagram post. She also wrote his hometown of Chicago and his family "were the cornerstones of his life." Everett added Hagerty is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, sister Mary Ann Hagerty and her wife Kathleen O'Rourke, and their daughter Meg. "He will be sorely missed."

Condolences Condolences poured in from fans and celebrities

In a separate post, Everett posted several photos with Hagerty in his remembrance. Several fans and celebrities left comments to offer their condolences. Sarah Jessica Parker wrote, "No. No. No. no. Oh, terrible loss...[I] will miss him on your show. Heartbreaking. Admired him for years (sic)." "Brilliant actor and we know from you, A brilliant human. So sorry B (sic)," wrote actress Kathy Najimy.

Information Hagerty's initial years and debut in the industry

After beginning his career in the 1980s with small roles in several projects, Hagerty got his first regular television role in 1994 as Frank MacNamara on The George Carlin Show. Later, he also scored a main cast member's role in HBO's Lucky Louie in 2006 as Mike. In 2013, he also appeared in a recurring role in Mob City as "Fat Jack" Bray.

Details Other noteworthy roles played by Hagerty

Hagerty started his career in acting and comedy as part of an improv program, The Second City. He is best remembered for his recurring role as the apartment building superintendent Mr. Treeger on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. In addition to his appearances in the famous sitcom, Hagerty also appeared on shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Grey's Anatomy, Seinfeld, Boston Legal, Cheers, Ghost Whisperer, and Glee, among others.