#QueensPlatinumJubilee: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be on palace balcony

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be accompanying Queen Elizabeth II on palace balcony.

British monarch Queen Elizabeth II is all set to have her grand Platinum Jubilee celebrations starting June 2. And, like most royal functions, she will be making an appearance on the famous balcony of Buckingham Palace. But her grandson Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their children Archie and Lilibet won't be joining the Queen up there, the palace recently confirmed. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

On February 6, 2022, the Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee after 70 years of service.

Regardless to say, it's the cause of a massive celebration.

Ever since Harry and Markle quit frontline royal duties, their involvement in royal functions has been a matter of speculation.

Buckingham Palace has, in most instances, trod this ground cautiously with neutral stances.

Statement Only royals undertaking official public duties allowed on balcony

Demarcating the line, the palace clarified that only working royals will make it to the balcony. "After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Color balcony appearance on Thursday [June 2] will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen," the palace's statement said.

Information Amid sex scandal, Prince Andrew would be excluded too

Thereby, the list will exclude Prince Harry and Markle, who crossed seas and settled in California, US, in 2020. The exclusion also applies to Prince Andrew. The Duke of York stepped away from royal duty in 2019 over his controversial relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was also making headlines for settling a sexual assault case earlier this year.

Attendance The Sussexes are still attending celebrations though

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't watch the Royal Air Force flypast after the traditional military review from the balcony, they would be attending other celebratory events. In a statement, the Sussexes announced they were "excited and honored to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," on Friday. The Queen's "historic reign" will be celebrated from June 2-5.

Information Who will join Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony then?

Queen Elizabeth II will be joined by three of her four children—Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward—and their spouses. Prince William, who is second-in-line to the throne will be present, too, along with his wife Catherine and their three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis.