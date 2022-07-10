Entertainment

'Laal Singh Chaddha' OTT release: When, where to watch Aamir-starrer?

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 10, 2022, 01:30 pm 2 min read

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is likely to hit OTT in October.

Even though there is still some time for Laal Singh Chaddha to hit theaters (August 11), the film has reportedly already booked its OTT premiere slot. The Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer will most likely hit the digital streaming space in October, after completing its eight-week-long theatrical run. The Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar) directorial also stars Mona Singh, Manav Vij, and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

Context Why does this story matter?

The film has been adapted from the Oscar-winning Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

It marks Khan's return to celluloid after a disastrous Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and reunites him with his 3 Idiots and Talaash co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film will mark Akkineni's debut in Hindi cinema.

Originally scheduled for December 2020 release, the project witnessed multiple delays before locking the August 2022 slot.

As per a report published in Bollywood Life, the comedy-drama is expected to hit an OTT platform in the first or second week of October. However, it has not yet been revealed which platform will stream the film. Reportedly, "The movie is expected to not arrive on OTT before this stipulated time period regardless [of] the fate [of the film] at the box office."

Details Read more about 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

The film has been adapted from the original by noted actor-producer Atul Kulkarni. It has been produced by Khan and his ex-spouse Kiran Rao. Leading music composer Pritam Chakraborty has composed the music, with songs like Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi and Main Ki Karaan? already making their way to the listeners' hearts. Separately, the cinematography has been helmed by Satyajit Pande (Dangal, Lagaan).

Box office clash Mr. Perfectionist versus 'Khiladi' Kumar on August 11!

Khan's passion project Laal Singh Chaddha is poised to lock horns with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan on August 11. Since Kumar's last film Samrat Prithviraj failed to impress audiences, a lot is now riding on this Aanand L Rai directorial. In a recent interview, Kumar said that he wants both films to do well. Will that actually happen? Only time will tell.

