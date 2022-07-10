Entertainment

Check out pictures from Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh's dreamy wedding

Check out pictures from Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh's dreamy wedding

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 10, 2022, 01:01 pm 2 min read

Details from Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's dreamy wedding. (Photo credit: Instagram/@payalrohatgi)

Actor and reality television performer Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh tied the knot in Agra on Saturday. Rohatgi, who was recently seen on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, wore a traditional red lehenga at her wedding ceremony. Her elegant bridal look was completed with a minimalist make-up look. Here's a look at the photos shared by Rohatgi of her dreamy wedding.

Context Why does this story matter?

The couple first met in 2011 when they were shooting for the reality show—Survivor India.

They fell in love and made their relationship official after a year. They got engaged in February 2014.

When Rohatgi made her appearance on Lock Upp, she often spoke about Singh and how she wanted to take their relationship to the next stage.

Singh eventually popped the question.

Outfits Details about the couple's wedding outfits, pre-wedding ceremonies

Rohatgi looked beautiful dressed in her red lehenga that was delicately embroidered with fine details. Singh donned a cream sherwani with a matching safa (cloth used to wrap around the head like a turban). Rohatgi paired her look with heavy jewelry. The pre-wedding ceremonies were all held in Agra and the couple also offered their prayers at an ancient temple before their big day.

Photos Moments of D-Day were captured in adorable photos

(Photo credit: Instagram/@payalrohatgi) (Photo credit: Instagram/@payalrohatgi) (Photo credit: Instagram/@payalrohatgi) (Photo credit: Instagram/@payalrohatgi) (Photo credit: Instagram/@payalrohatgi)

Rohatgi shared photos from her picture-perfect wedding on her social media. Among them, she also shared an adorable photo of Singh applying sindoor (a symbol of marriage among Hindus) on her forehead. She shared images of Singh tying the mangalsutra (an auspicious thread/pendant worn by a married woman) around her neck, too. In some of the photos, the couple was captured performing the pheras.

Post wedding Reception will be held in Mumbai

Rohatgi and Singh also held their pre-wedding ceremonies where they wore matching yellow outfits for their haldi ceremony. The couple performed at their sangeet where they had an epic dance-off followed by a romantic duet as well. As per an interview with ETimes, the actor has invited her friends aka fellow contestants from Lock Upp for her reception in Mumbai.