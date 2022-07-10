Entertainment

EXO Baekhyun's fashion brand picks TXT Yeonjun as brand ambassador

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 10, 2022, 12:06 pm 2 min read

K-pop star Yeonjun is the new brand ambassador for Privé Alliance. (Photo credit: Instagram/@ yawnzzn)

K-pop band EXO's member Baekhyun has found a new brand ambassador and guest creative director for his streetwear label Privé Alliance. The brand selected Yeonjun from the band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) to launch a limited-edition capsule collection in August. It will be available until December this year. The collaboration will surely bring in some interesting and street-chic fashion pieces. Read on for details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Yeonjun is known for experimenting with everything related to fashion and clothing.

Previously, the 22-year-old has voiced his opinions many times about how he has an affinity toward the world of fashion and how he likes to express himself through his clothing.

As per Yeonjun, the collection is reminiscent of the "innocence and genuine creativity of a child when it sees an empty canvas."

Announcement Fashion brand made announcement official on Twitter

The official handle of Privé Alliance made the big announcement on Twitter. They wrote, "Introducing YEONJUN of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Prive Alliance's newest ambassador and guest creative director for a capsule collection launching in August 2022 (sic)." This was accompanied by a photo of the K-pop star and a press release that contained information about the pieces involved in the upcoming capsule.

Twitter Post See the tweet here

Introducing YEONJUN of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Prive Alliance’s newest ambassador and guest creative director for a capsule collection launching in August 2022.#PriveAlliance #PriveAlliancexYEONJUN #YEONJUN



For inquiries, please email info@privealliance.com. pic.twitter.com/U5TpBmDvnv — Privé Alliance (@prive_alliance) July 8, 2022

Quote Collection to include K-pop star's sketches printed, embroidered on pieces

Privé Alliance described Yeonjun as "one of the most fashionable rising stars of K-pop." "Known as the cool and edgy member of his group and unapologetically sports versatile outfits—from gender-fluid looks to classic streetwear—the artist's impeccable style is an inspiration to many," it added. The collection will include sketches made by the TXT artist which will be digitally printed or embroidered on the pieces.

Information All about the pieces included in upcoming capsule collection

The five-piece collection will have a mix of new garments that include a fitted T-shirt inspired by the 1970s ringer T-shirts, and baggy blue jeans with embroidered graphics. As for the brand, Privé Alliance is a popular streetwear brand that derives its inspiration from music and culture. Baekhyun remains the co-creative director and collaborator for the brand and will release another collection in 2023!