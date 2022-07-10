Entertainment

Nagarjuna starrer 'The Ghost' to hit theaters on October 5!

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 10, 2022, 11:54 am 2 min read

Superstar Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan starrer The Ghost-Killing Machine has booked its release date and will hit theaters on October 5. On Saturday, the makers unveiled the film's teaser and introduced us to Nagarjuna's awe-inspiring sword-wielding skills. To recall, the first poster of The Ghost was unveiled last year on August 29, on the superstar's 62nd birthday. We can't wait for the trailer now!

Context Why does this story matter?

"King Nagarjuna," as he is fondly called by fans, has been ruling the South Indian film industry for decades, ever since his debut in 1986.

Praveen Sattaru is helming his upcoming project, who also directed the National Award-winning anthology Chandamama Kathalu.

The Ghost-Killing Machine will portray Nagarjuna in a massy avatar after several years and is expected to be a crowd-puller at the theaters.

Teaser Clip establishes Nagarjuna as a formidable fighter

The fast-paced teaser zooms in on Nagarjuna's immaculate action skills and in true superstar fashion, he single-handedly takes upon a group of villains! The 49-second-long teaser, dominated by catchy music, underlines his ability to slit throats in the blink of an eye, establishing him as a formidable fighter. His formal attire while slashing people in narrow alleys particularly raises intrigue about his character.

Twitter Post Nagarjuna's 'Ghost' persona will greet us this October

Reactions Fans are loving Nagarjuna's killer avatar!

Nagarjuna's fans, who had been awaiting the teaser for a long time, were naturally over the moon with this announcement. Several fans lauded him for "trying something new irrespective of the result," while others said, "He is a King for a reason!" His son and actor Akhil Akkineni also extended his support and wrote, "This is [fire emoji] The killing machine #theghost (sic)."

Information Everything we know about 'The Ghost' so far

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal was supposed to be a part of The Ghost but eventually opted out due to her first pregnancy. Other cast members include Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran. The film is produced by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment. Nagarjuna will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, releasing on September 9. It co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.