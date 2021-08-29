On Nagarjuna's birthday, makers release motion poster of 'The Ghost'

'The Ghost': Nagarjuna appears unforgivingly dangerous in motion poster

On the occasion of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna's 62nd birthday, makers dropped the first-look motion poster of his upcoming action thriller The Ghost on Sunday. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the poster gives us a glimpse into the character of the Manmadhudu star. Backed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment, the movie will also star Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. Here's more.

'You can't kill him, you can only beg for mercy'

The movie's title was also revealed today. The motion poster reveals a scene taking place on a rainy night—presumably in London going by the image of Big Ben at the beginning. In a hooded avatar, Nagarjuna wields a bloody sword. The words, "You can't kill him, you can't run from him, you can't negotiate with him, you can only beg for mercy," surface onscreen.

Shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad

Now coming to the production stage, The Ghost is being currently shot in Hyderabad. Aggarwal had also shared a behind-the-scenes image a few days ago. She was spotted in fighting gear, possibly carrying a gun, as she listened to the director's instructions, who donned a grey hoodie. Actresses Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are part of the supporting cast.

Fans heavily trended #HBDKingNagarjuna on Twitter

While Mukesh G is the cinematographer for the action film, Brahma Kadali has been roped in as the art director with Robin Subbu and Nabha Master as the stunt directors. The look and feel of the project are going to be understandably outstanding. Twitter users trended #HBDKingNagarjuna along with heaping praises on the poster. "Mass look after many years," said one fan.

Family members posted sweet birthday messages on social media

Birthday wishes came for the Brahmastra actor from his near and dear ones too. Daughter-in-law and actress Samantha Akkineni wrote, "No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always. Happy birthday to the man, the phenomena @iamnagarjuna mama." Nagarjuna's son, actor Akhil, also posted a sweet message on Instagram. Happy birthday, King Nagarjuna!