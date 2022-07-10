Entertainment

Who's YouTuber Gaurav Taneja arrested for metro station birthday party?

Gaurav Taneja, more popularly known as YouTuber Flying Beast, was arrested in Noida on Saturday (July 9). Taneja had planned to celebrate his birthday at Noida's Sector 51 Metro Station and his fans—running into thousands—swarmed the station at his behest! He was booked under the charges of "violating prohibitory orders" imposed in Noida. Here's everything you need to know about Taneja.

#1 Education and career

Taneja, who enjoys a whopping 3.3M followers on Instagram, describes himself as an "Indian content creator." Reportedly an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, he is currently studying law at the prestigious Faculty of Law, Delhi University. As mentioned both on his social media and in his YouTube videos, he was initially an Air Asia pilot and was "suspended for pointing out violations at the airline."

#2 Personal life

Taneja is married to Ritu Rathee Taneja who, like her husband, is a pilot and an active influencer on Instagram, where she is followed by a massive 1.6M people. The duo, who got hitched in 2015, are parents to two young girls: Rashi and Pihu. They rose to nationwide fame recently, thanks to their participation in Star Plus's entertainment reality show Smart Jodi.

#3 YouTube career

Taneja and his wife collaboratively run three YouTube channels: FitMuscle TV, Rasbhari Ke Papa, and Flying Beast. Out of these, Flying Beast is the most popular with over 7M subscribers! Their content usually revolves around fitness, nutrition, relatable comedy videos, and travel vlogs, among others. Recently, they interacted with actor R Madhavan ahead of the release of his magnum opus Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

#4 Not the first controversy for Taneja

Taneja is also controversy's favorite child and his statements haven't gone down well with people on multiple occasions. In May, he found himself the victim of social media trolling after he claimed that havan is a "natural antidote to pollution" and even dragged the tragic 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy into it. At times, he has also been called out for his subtly sexist remarks.

#5 When he met former US President Barack Obama!

In 2019, Taneja and his wife also got the splendid opportunity to meet former US President Barack Obama in Singapore. The meet-and-greet was facilitated by Google and the couple was reportedly one of the only six creators to be invited from the Asia Pacific region. The agenda included a discussion on several fundamental issues such as environmental protection, rainwater harvesting, and water conservation.