Madhuri Dixit, Idris Elba and more to participate in 'TUDUM'
Streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday revealed an all-star line-up for its inaugural TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, which will be attended by more than 145 stars and creators from around the world, including Madhuri Dixit, Jennifer Aniston, Idris Elba, Jung Hae-in, and Zack Snyder. The event, which was announced in August, will be held on September 25 in a virtual format.
Over 70 series, films will be featured throughout the showcase
The official trailer of TUDUM was also released today, along with the list of participating talent. Netflix said in a press release that over 70 series, films, and specials will be featured throughout the showcase, which borrows its name from the streaming service's signature tune.
Viewers will also get an insight into 'Finding Anamika,' 'Heeramandi'
The viewers will also get an insight into Finding Anamika, which marks the digital debut of Bollywood star Dixit and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's lavishly mounted web debut series Heeramandi. They will also get a glimpse of the Korean series My Name, fronted by Han So-hee; director Yeon Sang-ho's Hellbound, and The Silent Sea, starring Gong Yoo and Bae Doona.
Celebrities who will be seen in the showcase
Also taking part in the event will be Jonathan Bailey, Jason Bateman, Zazie Beetz, Halle Berry, Millie Bobby Brown, Manolo Cardona, Henry Cavill, John Cho, Lily Collins, Nicola Coughlan, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kevin Hart. Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Kai, Kim Hee-chul, Regina King, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Jonathan Majors, Adam McKay, Caleb McLaughlin, and lvaro Morte will also be seen.
Streamer will provide new trailers from new blockbusters
Over the course of three hours, the streamer will provide exclusive first looks, appearances from some of the biggest stars, never-before-seen footage. The streamer will also provide new trailers from new blockbusters and returning favorite shows such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist), The Crown, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Umbrella Academy, and Ozark.
Virtual event will be broadcast across Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide
The virtual event will be broadcast across Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch, at 9:30 pm. There will be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series, and films along with exciting anime content that will kick off at 5:30 pm.