#AllAboutFees: Tracking Priyanka Chopra's pay graph from Rs. 5,000-12cr

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 10, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

There has been no looking back for actor Priyanka Chopra ever since she won the Miss World pageant in 2000. According to reports, for her first project, her remuneration was only a few thousand bucks and now, after her entry into Hollywood, she is earning millions per film. So, we have come up with the career graph of the White Tiger actor.

History Her first acting salary was Rs. 5,000

Chopra started her career with a salary of Rs. 5,000, according to media reports. Notably, her first onscreen appearance was in the Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002 starring alongside Vijay. She played the romantic interest of the Beast actor. The film marked the directorial debut of Majith. Thamizhan is also the only Tamil film that PeeCee has ever starred in.

Present What is she earning now?

According to the latest reports, the actor's average remuneration for movies is Rs. 12cr. For television and show appearances, she takes home Rs. 2cr per episode. As far as her endorsements are concerned, her remuneration is Rs. 5cr for products and services. And for Hollywood movies, Chopra is reportedly charging more than Rs. 7cr per movie. So, the actor's pay growth is pretty massive.

Details Her homeware line, restaurants in the US

Recently, Chopra announced her new homeware line in the US—SONA Home. This marked another deed in the entrepreneurial journey of PeeCee and also her next collaboration with her business partner Maneesh K Goyal. The duo already owns a food joint named SONA Restaurant in New York City. The restaurant was started in 2021 and it serves authentic Indian cuisines.

Information Chopra has a huge line-up of films

It was recently announced that she wrapped up the shooting of Citadel helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo. She will star in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me, and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa along with actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Chopra will appear in the film adaptation of the novel The Secret Daughter along with Sienna Miller, too.