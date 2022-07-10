Entertainment

'Captain America 4': Here's all you need to know

'Captain America 4': Here's all you need to know

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 10, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Anthony Mackie's 'Captain America 4' locks Julius Onah as director. (Photo credit: Marvel)

Marvel fans rejoice! Things have started to move forward for Captain America 4 starring Anthony Mackie as the new titular hero. According to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter, Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) will be directing the fourth part of the Captain America franchise for Marvel Studios. Here's everything we know about the upcoming film.

Context Why does this story matter?

Avengers: Endgame marked many tragic endings and some new beginnings as well.

If Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificing himself wasn't enough, the original Captain America, essayed by Chris Evans, retired from his role to spend time with the love of his life Peggy Carter in a different timeline.

Before that, he passed on the mantle to Sam (Mackie) who will continue his legend.

Information Get to know Onah, director of 'Captain America 4'

The Nigerian-American filmmaker Onah has an extensive portfolio of films. He wrote and directed the film The Girl is in Trouble followed by Luce which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Moreover, he was also hand-picked by filmmaker JJ Abrams to direct The Cloverfield Paradox—the "threequel" of the Cloverfield franchise. It will be interesting to see what Onah brings to the table this time.

Details 'Captain America 4' will be first solo film for Mackie

Mackie previously essayed the role of Falcon who was also Captain America's sidekick. In Marvel's Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we got to see him accept the shield and mantle of the legendary Captain America. Captain America 4 will be Mackie's first solo movie as an Avengers character and also as the titular hero. No release date has been announced so far.

Observation Will Chris Evans make a surprise cameo?

One of the biggest questions on everyone's mind is if Evans will reprise his role as Steve Rogers aka the original Captain America, but, unfortunately, there has not been any announcement on that yet. On the bright side, Evans's character has only retired and not been written off as yet, so he just might appear in a cameo or in an advisory role.