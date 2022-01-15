5 interesting facts about our favorite Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner

Did you know Jeremy Renner also owns a home renovation business?

Jeremy Renner is a name cinephiles take with respect. His destiny of course changed with The Hurt Locker and The Town for which he got Oscar nods. But he gained worldwide fame after essaying the role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye in numerous MCU projects. But did you know he worked as a makeup artist once? Today, let us explore five interesting facts about him.

Number 1 He worked as a make-up artist

When Renner started working as an actor in the late-1990s, he had performed odd jobs to make ends meet. He couldn't earn much with small roles in Angel or The Time of Your Life. So, he worked as a make-up artist to pay bills. He worked as a fragrance model at a mall after which he got a job at a Lancôme cosmetics counter.

Number 2 Renner loves renovating houses

Acting isn't the only thing Renner is passionate about. He loves renovating houses, giving them a different spin. The Tag star has remodeled over 20 homes—including the Hollywood Hills' 7420 Franklin Avenue, which once belonged to Hollywood star Preston Sturgess. "There's a lot of great old architecture out there. You just have to reimagine it with today's living standards," is what he swears by.

Number 3 Renner has got musical skills as well

Did you know Renner is a multi-instrumentalist and a songwriter? He used to play drums, keys, and guitar for a band called Sons of Ben. The California-native had also appeared in music videos for P!nk (Trouble) and Brother Sal (Scenes on Sunset). Further, he wrote and crooned I Drink Alone for the 2005 movie North Country. Renner also released his first EP in 2020.

Number 4 He is also a martial arts champ

The 51-year-old is known to be a method actor. So, for Mission Impossible and MCU films, he had learned two types of martial arts: Arnis, a Filipino martial arts form that is weapon-based, and Muay Thai (combat sport). "Some of those techniques have a real balletic beauty—even if they are basically about taking someone out as quickly and efficiently as you can," he says.

Number 5 Lending a helping hand to armed forces

After portraying a soldier's character in The Hurt Locker, Renner realized the plight of the armed forces and decided to help them. He became an Honorary Board member of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), which helps those who have lost a loved one working in the armed forces. It supports families of deceased soldiers irrespective of whether they are in active service.