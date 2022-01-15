Aditya Roy Kapur kickstarts production of 'The Night Manager': Report

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 15, 2022, 01:28 pm 2 min read

Are you excited for 'The Night Manager's Hindi remake?

Back in October, we learned that Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur was soon going to grace the OTT stage by starring in the Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager. Now, reports suggest the production for the popular British limited series remake is marching ahead at a great pace and that Roy Kapur has already started shooting for the same. The official announcement is awaited.

Context Why does the story matter?

The Night Manager was a BBC One show featuring Jonathan Pine (played by Tom Hiddleston), an ex-British soldier who works as a night manager at a posh hotel.

But things don't go smoothly for him at this new job.

Originally, Hrithik Roshan was supposed to debut in the digital arena with the series adaptation but once that didn't work out, Roy Kapur came onboard.

Sources 'Aashiqui 2' star has 'already begun shooting for the show'

Earlier, reports did suggest the Aashiqui 2 star was likely to begin production for the espionage thriller sometime in early 2022, and now it looks like things are moving fast. A source told Bollywood Hungama, Roy Kapur "has already begun shooting for the show." "After [Roshan] opted out of the adaptation...makers roped in [Roy Kapur] to essay the role...originally played by [Hiddleston]," they added.

Jam-packed Roy Kapur will juggle 'The Night Manager' between 'Thadam' remakes

Roy Kapur will, in fact, juggle between two projects in January, as per reports. Apart from the BBC One adaptation, the Malang actor will also simultaneously shoot for the remake of the 2019 Tamil movie, Thadam. "He [Roy Kapur] will be shooting long hours and will pull off night shifts to juggle between the starkly different projects," a source previously told Times of India.

Information 'Thadam' remake is backed by Murad Khetani and T-Series

To give you a brief about the Thadam remake, Roy Kapur had bagged the Murad Khetani and T-Series's Bhushan Kumar-backed project in July 2021. Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the film will see the OK Jaanu star essaying a double role. Coming back to The Night Manager, Anil Kapoor was touted to play a pivotal role here but nothing has been confirmed yet.