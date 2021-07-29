Not Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur to lead 'Thadam' remake

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 12:56 pm

Aditya Kapoor to play double role for the first time in Hindi remake of 'Thadam'

It's the season of remakes in Bollywood! Reports of a Hindi version of the 2019 Tamil movie, Thadam, were doing the rounds for some time. The recent update is that Aditya Roy Kapur is going to play the lead in this untitled film. And the director's cap will be worn by debutant Vardhan Ketkar. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared its official announcement online.

Schedule

Movie to go on the floors in September

The thriller will be backed by Kabir Singh producers — Murad Khetani and T-Series's Bhushan Kumar. While sharing the news, Adarsh wrote, "ADITYA ROY KAPUR IN #TAMIL REMAKE... #AdityaRoyKapur to star in #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #Thadam... The film - not titled yet - is produced by #BhushanKumar and #MuradKhetani... Directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar... Starts Sept 2021." Naturally, fans are super excited!

Twitter Post

Here is the official announcement

ADITYA ROY KAPUR IN #TAMIL REMAKE... #AdityaRoyKapur to star in #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #Thadam... The film - not titled yet - is produced by #BhushanKumar and #MuradKhetani... Directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar... Starts Sept 2021. pic.twitter.com/w2Ao4crZ6n — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2021

Character

Kapur will play double role, for the first time

The original film, starring Arun Vijay as Ezhil, received positive reviews and turned out to be a hit. Kapur will play Vijay's character in the remake and hence, will appear in a double role. "As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I'm certainly up for it!" Kapur said in a statement.

Quote

'The original film left a lasting impression on me'

"I'm inspired to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original was incredibly riveting, and it left a lasting impression on me. I look forward to collaborating with Bhushanji, Murad Bhai and Vardhan to bring this exciting thriller to the screen soon."

Fact

Malhotra was the first choice for this movie

Earlier, Kumar-Khetani had roped in Sidharth Malhotra for the remake. In fact, the Shershaah actor was working on the script, but "none of them could fit well as per the Hindi sensibilities." A source once told Bollywood Hungama, "[Malhotra] doesn't want to sign on for anything that he has even the slightest of the doubt on." Thus, the remake was put on hold.

Rating

The original has a solid 8.2 rating on IMDb

After a lull, the remake is back in the news, but will Kapur be able to pull off this intense role? Only time will tell. With an 8.2 IMDb rating, the original, a Magizh Thirumeni-directorial, also starred Vidya Pradeep as sub-inspector Malarvizhi and Smruthi Venkat (Ananthi). Other upcoming Hindi remakes of South Indian movies are Vikram Vedha, Comali, Jersey, Soorarai Pottru, Ratsasan and Anniyan.

Information

This is the official synopsis of 'Thadam'

"During the investigation of a man's murder, the police find two probable suspects, who look alike but do not know each other. However, the case gets complicated when new facts get unraveled," the official synopsis of Thadam, produced by Inder Kumar, read.