Shreya Ghoshal's 'Uff': Sad-romantic track gives nod to Makar Sankranti

Shreya Ghoshal's 'Uff': Sad-romantic track gives nod to Makar Sankranti

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 15, 2022, 12:48 pm 2 min read

'Uff': Shreya Ghoshal's latest track is complete package

Indie Music Label has dropped a brand new music video for Uff, a Hindi track by singer Shreya Ghoshal, on Friday on YouTube. The smooth-flowing, melodious track fused with Ghoshal's honey-like voice feels like a soothing balm. Actors Mohsin Khan and Heli Daruwala feature in the music video and their chemistry is impressive, too. Overall, the MV is well-rounded. Read our review here.

Twitter Post Ghoshal's first single of 2022 is now out

Song Easy-flowing melody with meaningful lyrics; might seem monotonous though

Having given us some momentous Bollywood tracks like Teri Ore and Teri Meri, Ghoshal doesn't miss the mark with her independent number, Uff. With lyrics from Kumaar and music composed by Shreyas Puranik, the track is easy-flowing yet very telling of the pain seeped in the words. The entire track lacks dynamics though, so it might come across as a monotonous journey.

Music video Story makes you invested enough to stick until last frame

Daruwala leads the show onscreen as she is the narrator of the tragic tale. She looks regal in all scenes and her styling nicely complements the scenic beauty of the background locale. Her chemistry with Khan is easy on the eyes; they emote well and nicely work on each other's energies. The love story makes you invested enough to stick until the last frame.

Comments Subtle nod to Makar Sankranti was nice touch

Interestingly, the song came out on Makar Sankranti, the first festival of 2022. And, the music video, directed by Arif Khan, has subtly given nod to the same. In several scenes, we see the characters with kites. Notably, flying kites is a traditional aspect of celebrating Makar Sankranti in certain parts of India. The whole homely/traditional setting also goes well with this theme.

Verdict Sadly, both audio and visual don't go beyond good

Overall, the E Positive Entertainment production is a commendable offering. But it does not go beyond "commendable," sadly. The song lacks the "it" factor, so we are unsure about its shelf-life. The accompanying clip is pretty to look at but only for the first time. P.S. Daruwala recently appeared in another music video (Meri Tarah), too. Verdict: Both the audio and video get 3.5/5.