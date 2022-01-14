NCPCR demands FIR against makers of Mahesh Manjrekar's new movie

NCPCR demands FIR against makers of Mahesh Manjrekar's new movie

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 14, 2022, 08:38 pm 3 min read

Problems are not ceasing to emerge for 'Naay Varanbhaat Loncha Kon Naay Koncha'

Problems don't seem to go away for Mahesh Manjrekar's latest Marathi film, Naay Varanbhaat Loncha Kon Naay Koncha. After the National Commission for Women (NCW) had found objectionable content in its trailer, now the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has demanded a first information report (FIR) be registered against makers. The movie was released in theaters on Friday (January 14).

Context Why does the story matter?

On January 8, Manjrekar announced his film will be releasing in theaters, despite most movies getting postponed in light of COVID-19.

The trailer for the crime-thriller was also shared on the same day.

NCW found women and children being represented in poor light here, after which makers took down the trailer.

Thereafter, it asked the Central Board of Film Certification to re-certify the film.

Latest Complaint regarding minors committing 'illegal and unlawful acts' in trailer

Why did the NCPCR write a letter to the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) asking for an FIR? Reportedly, the Commission has acted on the basis of a complaint that alleged minors were portrayed as committing "illegal and unlawful acts" in the trailer. These portrayals fall under Section 2(c) of The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, the complaint has mentioned.

Details Content of film has to be investigated: Child Rights' Commission

Source: Twitter/@manjrekarmahesh

Moreover, some scenes in the trailer have violated certain sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and the Information and Technology Act. The Commission has noted an FIR must be registered under the POCSO act as the objectionable scenes were shot by minors. Also, there was a need to investigate the content of the movie.

Information Movie focuses on 'the reality of city's underbelly'

Given the film has already been released, it'll be interesting to see how fast action is taken in terms of regulation of content. Earlier, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said they were waiting for a response from the CBFC regarding re-certifying the film. Currently, it has an 'A' rating. Starring Umesh Jagtap, Kashmera Shah, Rohit Haldikar, the movie focuses on "[realities] of the city's underbelly."

Quote Producer Shreyans Hirawat had this to say about past complaints

Reacting to the concerns brought forward by the Commission, producer Shreyans Hirawat had told ToI: "We have always taken such concerns in all seriousness and have acted upon them immediately...We don't want to hurt anybody's sentiments and don't want any kind of revolt."