'Berlin': Aparshakti Khurana to undergo 'extensive training' in sign language

'Berlin': Aparshakti Khurana to undergo 'extensive training' in sign language

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 14, 2022, 07:20 pm 2 min read

Aparshakti Khurana plays a sign language expert in 'Berlin'

Aparshakti Khurana has bagged his second lead role after ZEE5's Helmet. He will essay the character of a sign language expert for the deaf and mute in his next, Berlin. Atul Sabharwal will helm the suspense thriller. It goes on the floors next month. And to maintain authenticity, Khurana will take classes to learn sign language. "It will be an extensive training," he said.

Context Why does the story matter?

Ever since Khurana's debut, he has shown potential.

Be it his role of Omkar Phogat from Dangal, Bhushan Mishra from Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Bittu from Stree, or Sandeep Bhullar from Hum Do Humare Do, he has always charmed viewers with his performances.

Though Helmet, where he was the lead, didn't click, we feel Berlin will give him that space to prove his skills.

Quote 'Want to make sure I do the needful'

Talking of the training, the 34-year-old actor said, "I will be soon starting to work to learn and take classes to learn sign language." "It will be an extensive training and workshops with an expert and I want to make sure I do the needful to learn it in as much detail," he added. Berlin's plot is based in Delhi of the early '90s.

Details Here is what you need to know about 'Berlin'

Ishwak Singh (Paatal Lok fame) is the co-actor in the film. According to makers, the Zee Studios venture will center around a sign language professional (Khurana) who gets stuck into the "dark vortex of rivalry" between intelligence agencies, deceit, corruption, "where the horizon lines between innocence and guilt with mirages." Sabharwal's last directorial Class of '83, starring Bobby Deol, was also a crime thriller.

Reaction 'Team can't wait to bring magic on screen'

About his role, Khurana said, "Berlin is a project that had me supremely excited since day one, purely because of what it brings to the table for me as an actor." Sabharwal, on his part, said "We've a great history of spy thriller films, this thriller drama weaves around the mute and deaf spy. The team can't wait to bring the magic on screen."