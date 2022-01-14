'Meri Tarah' review: Jubin Nautiyal's magical voice backs interesting story

'Meri Tarah' review: Jubin Nautiyal's magical voice backs interesting story

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 14, 2022, 06:12 pm 2 min read

Did you check out Jubin Nautiyal's new song 'Meri Tarah'?

T-Series released a new song on its official YouTube channel today. Titled Meri Tarah, the song features Gautam Gulati, Himansh Kohli, and Heli Daruwala. The highly emotional song has an interesting story and a happy ending. The song is trending online and has managed to score over 20L views. Both the video and the song are worth playing in loop. Here's our review.

Audio Payal Dev's composition carries high intensity emotion

Penned by Kunaal Vermaa, the song is about a man whose girlfriend is about to get married to someone else. He wants answers from her regarding this step. Emotions put in by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev work in favor of the track. Dev, who also happens to be the composer of this number, has given an element of sadness to the tune.

Video Spectacular visuals will give you a feel of film

Now coming to the 4:55-minute-long video. Makers have shot some portions in a haveli, which adds grandeur to the song's canvas. Daruwala looks flawless whenever she appears on screen, while Kohli does justice to his character of a de-motivated boyfriend. Gulati, on the other hand, looks dashing as a would-be groom. The production value is pretty high, thus the visuals look rich.

Information Gulati was controlled, Daruwala's role wasn't meaty

"Meri Tarah is one more smashing product. I look forward to seeing what the reaction will be like," Gulati had shared with IANS. Though it is not "smashing," the song will keep you hooked. Of all the actors, we loved Gulati for his controlled output. Kohli, at times, underperformed, and Daruwala's role was limited to being an object of desire for both the men.

Verdict Climax of song will make you smile

Though the track sounds sorrowful in general, its climax will bring a smile to your face. The video is like a short story. Over all, Meri Tarah is one of the feel-good songs that you'd want to watch after a tiring day at work. Verdict: Song and the MV get 4 and 4.5/5 stars respectively (Nautiyal-Dev's singing, spectacular visuals, and performances of the actors).