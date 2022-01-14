Ye named as suspect in battery case, not yet arrested

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 14, 2022, 05:10 pm 2 min read

Ye is yet to comment on the issue

Ye has again made it to the headlines, but not for anything flattering. As per reports, the singer has been named as a suspect in a battery report investigation by Los Angeles police on Thursday. He apparently punched a fan following a heated argument. While the police are looking into it, Ye has not been arrested. His team is yet to comment on this.

Details Incident occurred at 3:00am in front of Soho Warehouse club

The police are looking into a misdemeanor battery case that happened in front of a posh club late into the night. As per Variety, Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD) Newton Division has filed the report. The incident occurred near club Soho Warehouse at South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street in downtown LA at around 3:00 am, as per LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes.

Information Apparently 'Donda' artist punched fan who asked for autograph

News portal Fox 11 was the first to report the incident, claiming the Donda artist had punched a male fan who had asked him for an autograph. Later, TMZ shared a video clip where Ye can be seen angrily talking with a few people. Shot seemingly from a hidden spot by undisclosed individuals, we can't be sure of the location/time/credibility of the clip.

Timeline Earlier, he was spotted partying with rumored girlfriend Julia Fox

While it is not clear whether the 44-year-old artist was inside Soho Warehouse prior to the incident, it is likely. Reportedly, earlier in that evening, the I Know God Breathed On This crooner was seen partying at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood with rumored girlfriend-actress Julia Fox. Once the highly publicized couple parted ways, Fox stayed in the club while Ye went away.

Throughout his courtship period with Fox, Ye has been in the news. First, he was seen bringing his photographer to their dates with reports suggesting it was to film footage for some project on the rapper. Notably, a multi-part documentary on Ye is in the making that Netflix bagged the rights to for a stellar $30mn. This deal is yet to be confirmed.