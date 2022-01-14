Biopic to be made on Kapil Sharma, titled 'Funkaar'

Get ready, biopic on Kapil Sharma is coming

Just days after announcing his OTT debut, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has another happy news for his fans. A biopic is set to be made on the renowned comic, announced producer Mahaveer Jain on Friday. The project will be helmed by filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who is known for his Fukrey series. Moreover, the film has been named Funkaar.

Jain announced the venture earlier today. Thereafter, trade analyst and trusted source of entertainment news, Taran Adarsh shared details about Funkaar. Alongside Jain as the producer, Subaskaran of Lyca Productions will present the venture. News about the rest of the cast or crew members is not yet out. A picture of Sharma with others, after the completion of some auspicious ceremony, was also shared.

Now that a movie is being made on the The Kapil Sharma Show host, what aspects are going to feature in it? The contents of the biopic are, at the moment, cloudy. As per a source cited by Bollywood Hungama, "Details of how much of Kapil's story will be included are being guarded since revealing them will give out the plot."

Speaking about the project, Jain said, "Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy [Sharma]." "We're proud to present comedy super star [Sharma]'s untold story on big-screen, in a big way." Starting with comedy reality shows, Sharma came out to be one of the most popular comedians in our country, thus his biopic is expected to be pretty interesting.

Of course, the biopic will take some time to materialize. Before that, we will get more of Sharma through his Netflix special stand-up. Announced officially online last week, the special, Kapil Sharma: I'm not done yet, is releasing on January 28 and it will feature comedy performances and songs. As the title suggests, Sharma certainly seems to have a lot more to do/show.