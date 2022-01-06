Kapil Sharma to debut on Netflix with stand-up special

Kapil Sharma to debut on Netflix with stand-up special

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 06, 2022, 12:27 pm 2 min read

Kapil Sharma's Netflix debut drops on January 28

Comedian/actor Kapil Sharma is all set to take his next leap. Famous for his television comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, Sharma will now be seen bombarding the audience with his jokes on the digital medium. Sharma's first stand-up special is coming to Netflix on January 28. He had announced this collaboration last year. A promo clip was also shared alongside the date.

Context Why does this story matter?

Source: Twitter/@KapilSharmaK9

Sharma is one of the OGs in the Indian comedy scene having won multiple comedy shows on television. His popularity then reached another height with the beginning of The Kapil Sharma Show. Even now, most celebrities visit the show to promote their upcoming projects. The comic has also ventured into films. So, it isn't surprising for him to try out OTT.

Post Special to be called 'Kapil Sharma: I'm not done yet'

Source: Twitter/@KapilSharmaK9

In the promo, Sharma can be seen talking about his career and what he aims to do in this project. Having spent 25 years in the industry and 15 years in front of the idiot box, Sharma revealed his "inner voice" said, "I'm not done yet," and he has more things to show. But where? That's when he was attracted by Netflix, he noted.

Twitter Post Check out Sharma's introduction to his stand-up here

Let’s meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen 📺 with my first stand up special “Kapil sharma: I m not done yet”! #kapilsharmaonnetflix @NetflixIndia @netflix @beingustudios @GoswamiAnukalp pic.twitter.com/e0EaUt5xnB — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2022

Glimpse He also 'leaked' a portion from his special

Premiering on January 28, the project will not only have comedy performances but also a song(s) sung by the artist, Sharma added. Alongside the promo clip, the 40-year-old also dropped a glimpse from the actual show, where we can see a suited Sharma perform at a high-end auditorium. "Don't tell Netflix that I have leaked the footage," he wrote cheekily.

Comedy Sharma is late-comer; OTT platforms filled with stand-up specials

Source: Twitter/@thevirdas

But Sharma's move isn't a novelty in the Indian comedy scene and actually, it was a long time coming. While actor/comedian Vir Das has multiple stand-ups (Vir Das: Losing It, Vir Das: For India, Vir Das: Abroad Understanding) on Netflix, other comics are not behind. Both Kenny Sebastian and Kanan Gill have specials with Biswa Kalyan Rath and Zakir Khan collaborating with Prime Video.