Chris Evans's next film is on musical ace Gene Kelly?

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 06, 2022, 01:06 am 2 min read

Reportedly Chris Evans's upcoming film is based on musical legend Gene Kelly

Chris Evans will reportedly get into the shoes of ace singer, actor, dancer and director Gene Kelly for his next. Media update suggests that the untitled film will be produced by Evans alongside John Logan, who might also pen the film's story. Logan, a three time Oscar nominee, is known for his screenplay in Gladiator (2000), The Aviator (2004), and Hugo (2011), among others.

Information Original idea was conceived by the actor, said reports

Reports say the film's initial plot was conceived by the Captain America star. Set in 1952, the movie will follow a 12-year-old boy, who works in the MGM studio lot. He imagines developing a bond with Kelly. According to Deadline, there is no official announcement about any studio being attached to the project. Also, no actor for the boy's part has been roped in.

Details This is Johnson, Bergman, and Evans's second collaboration

Ram Bergman (left), Rian Johnson (center) and Evans (right)

Apart from the Avengers star and Logan, the film will be co-produced by Mark Kassen, Rian Johnson's and Ram Bergman's T-Street Productions. Kassen had directed Evans in Puncture. This is Johnson, Bergman, and Evans's second collaboration after Knives Out. If you have any doubts regarding the actor's musical skills, scroll through his social media accounts. His piano playing posts will clear all your questions.

Biography Who is Gene Kelly?

Kelly was especially known for his dancing moves and choreography. In fact, he left law and started teaching dance. In 1942, he had made his debut and within three years he was nominated for an Academy Award. In 1999, the American Film Institute named Kelly as the 15th greatest male screen legend. His style influenced a lot of prominent actors like Hugh Jackman.

Projects Evans has a set of exciting narratives ready for release

Back to Evans, he will soon be seen in The Gray Man, in which he will be playing the main antagonist. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the Netflix film will also star actors like Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, and Billy Bob Thornton. The 40-year-old will also romance Ana de Armas in the love action-adventure, Ghosted. Toy Story spin-off Lightyear finishes his slate for now.