'The Gray Man': Release time out, Chris Evans playing villain

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Dec 14, 2021, 01:47 pm

'The Gray Man' will have Chris Evans as the villain

Ryan Gosling right now is busy with two projects, Wolfman, which is being backed by Universal Studios and directed by Blue Valentine helmer Derek Cianfrance, and The Gray Man. While the first film is under production, shooting is underway for the Russo Brothers-directed venture in Los Angeles. And now, we have an update on its release time. The thriller is hitting Netflix next summer.

The Gray Man is one of the most awaited projects and it is because of the cast and crew members. Who would really mind to see Gosling, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, and "a deliciously sociopathic turn for Chris Evans as the villain," as said by Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers, together? The film's story, what we know till now, is also pretty gripping.

Joe Russo gives an update on #TheGrayMan, his new movie with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. https://t.co/2D6DAM71lU pic.twitter.com/9lcGH4mYmG — Variety (@Variety) December 14, 2021

While talking to Variety, Joe, one half of the Russo Brothers, informed that The Gray Man will be hitting the streaming giant summer 2022. This means, the spectacle will be in front of us between the period of June 21 to September 23. The ace director was speaking at the screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is hitting theaters in India on Thursday.

Information Cainfrance, Gosling are reuniting for 'Wolfman,' their third project together

Coming back to Gosling and Wolfman, Cianfrance will also be penning the script of the movie, which is expected to show a man transforming into a werewolf, but in a contemporary manner. Further details about the plot are not out yet. Gosling along with Jason Blum and Ken Kao will be producing this horror movie. This will be the third collaboration for Gosling-Cianfrance.

Projects Universal gearing up to adapt 'The Phantom of the Opera'

Meanwhile, Universal Studios is gearing up to adapt The Phantom of the Opera into a musical movie. It will be backed by singer John Legend along with Harvey Mason Jr, an Emmy and Grammy-nominated producer, and Mike Jackson. Written by Gaston Leroux in the 1990s, The Phantom of the Opera was made into a 1986 musical, and a film adaptation got released in 2004.