'Parayathe Vannen' review: When Mohanlal enters, nothing else matters

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 04:11 pm 2 min read

'Bro Daddy,' directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is gearing up for a January 26 release

The first song of Bro Daddy is here! Titled Parayathe Vannen, its video features Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and several other characters. The Deepak Dev-composition gets you right with its guitar strumming at the start, which is aptly complemented by the breezy visuals. We anyway have high hopes from the film, and this song has added to that anticipation. Here's our review.

Music Both music and vocals are top-notch

Voices of MG Sreekumar and Vineeth Sreenivasan pack the song with a punch and softness at the same time. Lakshmi Shrikumar's words are kept simple and easy to understand. Dev's music is irresistible. Usage of several instruments like guitar, violins, wood winds, mandolins and melodica add further appeal. Their application in the song is subtle, paving way for the singers to take center stage.

Visuals Mohanlal shows why he is the ruling star

Now let's talk of the charming video. Sukumaran is the first person to appear in the 4:29-minute-long clip followed by Priyadarshan. Their styling is pretty urban and dashing. But it's Mohanlal's bubbly entry that takes the trophy....Ende ponnu Laletta! (Oh my dear Laletta!). His adorable expressions and beautiful chemistry with Meena command your full attention. His balanced presence proves why is the megastar.

Verdict No one should miss this song!

There is a twist toward the end of the song, which we will not reveal. Watch the video to know what it is. No one should anyway miss this number, mystery or not. In gist, the song is ideal for a long road trip, while Mohanlal gives the video a strong recall value. Verdict: Music bags 4 stars, visuals take a big 5.

Details 'Bro Baddy' is gearing up for a Republic Day release

Meanwhile, Bro Daddy marks the second directorial outing of Sukumaran. Antony Perumbavoor has bankrolled the project under his Aashirvad Cinemas banner. The film is scheduled to premiere on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on January 26. Besides the aforementioned actors, the film also has Charlie in a key role. The makers recently released the film's trailer. It was welcomed pretty positively by fans and others.