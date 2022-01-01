'Bro Daddy' teaser: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran lead out-and-out family entertainer

Teaser of 'Bro Daddy' is now out. Did you watch it yet?

The wait to experience Mohanlal in a wholesome comedy after long is over. The superstar will soon feature in Prithviraj Sukumaran's second directorial Bro Daddy. And, makers have now dropped the teaser for the family entertainer. While we still do not know the premiere date, the film will have an exclusive launch on Disney+ Hotstar. Here's a breakdown of the teaser.

Teaser Elements: Old flame, remembering college days, family comedy

Without wasting any time, the clip opens with John Kattadi (Mohanlal) recalling his college days to Eesho John Kattadi (Sukumaran). Apparently, Kurian (Lalu Alex) was in love with Eesho's mother, Annamma (Meena), during that time but her father had rejected his proposal. We understand that Kattadi's family has had to come into contact with Kurian once again after many years.

Probable plot Next generation's love to bring old rivals face-to-face again?

While Kattadi worries about Kurian still being miffed about the rejection years ago, we can guess why they have come face-to-face again. Kurian's daughter Anna (Kalyani Priyadarshan) and Eesho can be seen trying to bring their fathers together, probably to convince them about their own romantic relationship (?). We will know more about the plot via the trailer, which is expected to drop soon.

Cast Team had shared first look poster a few days earlier

The 1:16-minute-long teaser does a good job at introducing the lead characters and setting the tone of the project. After Lucifer, it will be refreshing to see Mohanlal perform under Sukumaran's direction once again. The rest of the cast consists of Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin. Backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, the first look poster was released earlier.

Details Sukumaran is also directing his mother in this one

Deepak Dev has helmed the music in the film and we get to hear portions of the title track in the teaser. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the cinematographer, with Akhilesh Mohan looking after editing and Gokul Das as the art director. Interestingly, Sukumaran's mother, Mallika Sukumaran, is also playing a role in Bro Daddy. The Bhramam star had also posted a shot of her before.