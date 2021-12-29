Entertainment Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran look dapper in 'Bro Daddy's first look

Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran look dapper in 'Bro Daddy's first look

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Dec 29, 2021, 06:43 pm 2 min read

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, 'Bro Daddy' also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in a pivotal role

The first look of Bro Daddy is here and it has left fans awe-struck! Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and starring him along with Malayalam megastar Mohanlal, the film is the former's second directorial outing. It also marks the second collaboration between Lalettan and the Cold Case actor, the first one being Lucifer. It's reportedly slated to hit Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex on January 26, 2022.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Mohanlal's diary is choked with interesting films poised for a 2022 premiere. Bro Daddy is one of them. Though not much is known about the plot, the title of this upcoming film suggests that it will be a light movie, as compared to the 2019 film, which was a political action thriller. Also, will Sukumaran-Mohanlal pairing strike gold this time too? Hopes are high!

Details Poster features both Mohanlal and Sukumaran, donning sophisticated suits

In the poster, Sukumaran can be seen standing on a stairway of what looks like a vintage bungalow, while sharing a glance with Mohanlal. They both are donning sophisticated suits, and have their hands in pockets. While Mohanlal does not have much change in his look, Sukumaran sports a stylish pigtail. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Coming soon," hinting about its release.

Twitter Post Take a look at the poster here

Quote 'Guess it's about time we all got a happy film'

While announcing the project, Sukumaran had said that it "has a script, that we hope will become a film that makes you smile, laugh and want to revisit. I guess it's about time we all got a happy film." Billed to be a fun-filled family drama, it will have Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir in other major roles.

Updates Besides 'Bro Daddy,' Sukumaran and Mohanlal are collaborating for 'Empuraan'

Not just this, the power pairing will be back for Lucifer sequel too. Titled L2: Empuraan, this one will also be helmed by Sukumaran and will have Mohanlal headlining the project. According to several media reports, the film's shooting will start in the middle of next year. Antony Perumbavoor, who is bankrolling Bro Daddy under Aashirvad Cinemas, will be financing this project too.