#RiseOfRam: 'Raamam Raaghavam' song gives goosebumps-inducing wholesome experience

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 01, 2022, 12:27 pm 2 min read

'Raamam Raaghavam' from upcoming venture, 'RRR' impresses highly

With the release of one of the biggest pan-India ventures, RRR, just days away now, makers have dropped a scintillating track to mark the #RiseOfRam. Titled Raamam Raaghavam song, the music has been helmed by famed composer MM Keeravani and the result is excellent. The accompanying video stars the singers along with certain visuals featuring Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharama Raju. Here's our review.

Song Keeravani musical perfectly blends classical and modern elements

The engaging vocals by Vijay Prakash, Chandana Bala Kalyan, and Charu Hariharan immediately take you in. While honed raags of classical music soothe your ears, accompaniment with modern musical instruments is a delight. Keeravani uses the chorus artists ably to create a sense of zenith midway through the song and you end up chanting Raamam by the end of it.

Video Barring some cliche moments, MV is effective too

Siva Shakti Dutta has penned Sanskrit lyrics. Like any polished music video, Prem Rakhsith [concept and visualization] captures the singers nailing the high notes but the video is not devoid of certain cliche elements. For example, a close-up shot of three singers chanting looking all serious, or a musician headbanging relentlessly might put you off slightly. But the fire effect is pulled off nicely.

Twitter Post 'Let's ROAR,' said Charan while introducing the track

Let’s ROAR. Presenting #RiseofRam



The music video of RAAMAM RAAGHAVAM will feature Sanskrit Lyrics penned by K. Shiva Dutta garu.



Sung by Vijay Prakash, Chandana Bala Kalyan, Charu Hariharan and Chorus



An @MMKeeravaani Musical. #RRRMoviehttps://t.co/YIlEkiAY7c — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 31, 2021

Comments Charan looks magnificent as Alluri Sitarama Raju

The grand setting surely accelerates the buzz around the film, paying the perfect tribute to Charan's character of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Visuals of the star drawing his arrows in heroic poses is nothing short of legendary. As the track is dedicated to Charan's character, Jr. NTR as Komaram Bheem, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Ajay Devgn, or Olivia Morris, don't make an appearance here.

Verdict Songs make us highly hopeful about musical experience in film

After the overwhelming friendship song, Dosti, heart-thumping Naatu Naatu, and melodious Janani, we're hopeful about the musical feast RRR has in store for us. Verdict: This arrangement takes home a solid 4/5 stars. After a long wait, RRR will be releasing in cinema halls on January 7. It's likely to get an OTT launch after 75-90 days of its theatrical run, as per producers.